After The Beatles Split, George Harrison Said It Was Three Against One: ‘We’re Not Tryin’ to Do What’s Best for Paul and His in-Laws’

After The Beatles split, George Harrison said it was three against one: him, John Lennon, and Ringo Starr against Paul McCartney. The three bandmates wanted Allen Klein to manage their affairs, but Paul wanted his father-in-law, Lee Eastman.

George Harrison said The Beatles split was good and bad

According to George, there were pros and cons to The Beatles’ split. Shortly after the bandmates went their separate ways in 1970, George told Howard Smith (per George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters) that it was good because they didn’t have to compromise.

“But Paul and John and myself have just got so many songs … This is a good way: if we do our own albums, we don’t have to compromise,” George said. “Because in a way, Paul wants to do songs his way, he doesn’t want to do his songs my way, and I don’t wanna do my songs their way. I’m sure that after we’ve all completed an album or even two albums each, then that novelty will have worn off.”

In the same breath, George said that The Beatles would be selfish if they never recorded together again.

“I’ll certainly try my best to do something with them again,” George said. “I mean, it’s only a matter of accepting that that situation is a compromise. In a way, it’s a compromise and it’s a sacrifice, because we all have to sacrifice a little in order to gain something really big.

“And there is a big gain by recording together musically and financially and also spiritually and for the rest of the world … It’s the least we could do to sacrifice three months of the year just to do an album or two. I think it’s very selfish if the Beatles don’t record together.”

However, The Beatles had some serious issues to solve before they considered working together again.

Despite the turmoil between him and his former bandmates, George said The Beatles’ split wasn’t any more gloomy than it had been for much of the band’s life.

“It really isn’t any worse,” he said. “It’s just that over the last year, what with John and stuff and lately with Paul, everything that they’ve thought or said has come out to the public; it’s being printed; it’s been for everyone to read and to comment about or to join in on.”

George added that the feelings had all been there. “In different ways,” he said. “We’re just like anyone else: familiarity breeds contempt, they do say. We’ve had slight problems, but it’s only been recently, because we didn’t work together for such a long time, and the Yoko and John situation, and then Paul and Linda. But it’s not as bad as it seems.”

However, the drama that the other Beatles had with Paul and his family caused issues. “It’s more of a personal thing that’s down to the management situation with Apple,” George said. “Because Paul, really it was his idea to do Apple…. Then it got really chaotic and we had to do something about it.

“When we started doing something about it, obviously Paul didn’t have as much say in the matter … because he wanted Lee Eastman, his in-laws, to run it and we didn’t. That’s the only reason; that’s only a personal problem that he’ll have to get over, because the reality is that he’s outvoted and we’re a partnership.

“We’ve got these companies which we all own 25 percent of each, and if there’s a decision to be made, then like in any other business or group, you have a vote. And he’s outvoted three to one and if he doesn’t like it, it’s really the pity. Because we’re tryin’ to do what’s best for the Beatles as a group or best for Apple as a company. We’re not tryin’ to do what’s best for Paul and his in-laws.”

Paul made the problem personal

George added that Paul made The Beatles’ split personal by wanting his father-in-law as the band’s manager.

“Because it’s on such a personal level that it is a big problem, really,” George said. “You imagine that situation if you were married and you wanted your in-laws to handle certain things. It’s a difficult one to overcome, because you can think of the subtleties.

“He’s really living with it like that, you see. When I go home at night, I’m not living there with Allen Klein. Whereas in a way, Paul is living with the Eastmans. So it’s not really between Paul and us. It’s between Paul’s advisors, who are the Eastmans, and our business advisor, which is Allen Klein. But it’s all right.

“It’s all right. All things pass away, as they say.”

The Beatles never reunited, and their legal drama took years to settle. Klein won the battle for managing the group with a majority of votes. However, the group discovered he wasn’t the best for the job either.

Later, George, Paul, and Ringo came together to make two new Beatles songs, “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love.”