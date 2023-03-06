Below Deck Med’s Mzi ‘Zee’ Dempers Reveals Shocking Fan DM – ‘He Sends Videos Having Sex With His Girlfriend!’

Below Deck cast members receive some pretty wild direct messages on social media, but Mzi “Zee” Dempers from Below Deck Mediterranean revealed a recent DM from a fan who requested a threesome with his girlfriend.

Dempers, who usually maintains a low profile, said he’s not the only Below Deck Med cast member to hear from this particular fan. And that chef Dave White from season 7 also got the same request.

‘Below Deck Med’ crew got the same salacious DMs

Dempers said there is a “dude” who has propositioned both him and White. “He sends videos having sex with his girlfriend asking me to come and join [them],” Dempers revealed on the Total Ship Show podcast.

Mzi ‘Zee’ Dempers and Courtney Veale | Bryan Bedder/Bravo via Getty Images

Host Malia White clarified that the fan asked for a threesome. Co-host Katie Flood recalled that the same fan messaged White when he was in Miami. “I feel like I’m getting flashbacks …” Flood said.

“It’s exactly the same guy,” Dempers said. “I was like, ‘Dude did you have the same experience?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, the guy who sends the videos.'”

Courtney Veale shared her 2-year DM

Courtney Veale, who was also a guest on the podcast, said she too received messages from a different, but very persistent fan. “Since season 6 started, I’ve had a guy who’s messaged me at the same time every single day, ‘Good morning baby I love you.’ And ‘Good night baby.'”

Veale said the fan has sent the messages for about two years and the hosts and guests both felt as though they were too over the top. “That’s creepy,” White said.

“I mean, I give him credit for his determination, but lock your doors,” White said to Veale. “We all need to carry mace.”

Many ‘Below Deck’ crew receive wild DMs

Like any public personality, reality stars field some pretty intense messages but also attacks on social media. While creepy, Dempers and Veale’s examples are not as dangerous as the actual death threats some reality personalities receive.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew Gabriela Barragan received a death threat via social media during her departure mid-season. “I got my first death threat today!” she shared on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Instagram Pita Party.

“It was a novel of a DM, a stream of consciousness,” Barragan said. “And at the end [the person wrote], ‘I hope your plane crashes and you die.’” Adding, “I was laughing, kind of like Daisy [Kelliher], she laughs when she gets a little bit uncomfortable. So I was reading this aloud to [boyfriend] Wes [O’Dell] and Kaya and I was cracking up and they were both horrified.”

Other Below Deck crew have dragged fans who attacked them in angry direct messages. Former Below Deck Med chief stew Hannah Ferrier discussed comments she received both privately and publicly when she filmed for The Real Love Boat. Some fans thought Ferrier shouldn’t have traveled to film the show when she had a toddler at home. However, she pointed out that her daughter was being cared for by the child’s father.

“I would never shame a woman who wanted to stop work when she had kids,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “Personally, for myself, I feel like I’m a better partner. I’m a better mother, a better daughter, I’m a better friend when I have more going on in my life than just Ava. She’s my whole life. And I will drop anything for her. I would sacrifice anything for her.”