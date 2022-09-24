‘Best in Dough’ Host, Judges, How It Works, and When New Episodes Drop

From the creators of Netflix’s Is It Cake comes a new Hulu series you never knew you needed, Best in Dough. It’s similar to many other reality TV competition cooking shows, like Chopped. However, it revolves around pizza and uses the word “dough” in nearly every pun. The Bachelorette alum Wells Adams hosts the new series alongside head judge Daniele Uditi. Take a look at the Best in Dough cast, how it works, and when you can find new episodes on Hulu. Let’s Dough.

The ‘Best in Dough’ cast on Hulu features host Wells Adams

Wells Adams hosts the cooking competition, Best in Dough. The eligible bachelor began his stint on reality TV in 2016 in The Bachelorette Season 12 but did not find love. Then he competed in Bachelor In Paradise but still did not find lasting love. Instead, he returned to the spinoff as the BIP bartender, legend, and special guest. Since then, Adams also competed in Worst Cooks in America, Celebrity Game Face, and appeared in Ridiculousness. Adams married Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, on Aug. 20, 2022.

Viewers might recognize the head judge, Daniele Uditi, from Netflix’s The Chef Show or Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay. He also appeared as Chef Daniele in the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful from 2013 to 2014.

Chef and entrepreneur Millie Peartree, comedian and food influencer Eunji Kim, and baker Bryan Ford also rotate as judges throughout the 10 episodes of Best in Dough.

How does ‘Best in Dough’ work?

Every episode of Best in Dough has a unique theme that brings three contestants together to compete against each other. Some themes included Nonnas, mothers and daughters, midwesterners, and champions from other cooking shows. The pizza chefs compete in two challenges. For the first round, Adams gives the contestants a challenge such as “Out of the Box.” He gives them a time limit, and they get to work.

‘Best in Dough’: Eunji Kim, Wells Adams, and Daniele Uditi | Michael Desmond/Hulu

After the first challenge, the three judges taste the pizzas and vote on the winner.

“The winner of this challenge will either take home a prize or get an important advantage for the final dough-down,” Adams tells the contestants.

More time is added to the clock for the second challenge, and a jury of pizza lovers gets a combined vote. The jury’s vote and the three judges’ votes are compiled together to see who wins the prize money — $10,000. In the event of a tie, the person the jury voted for wins the competition.

When do new episodes of ‘Best in Dough’ drop to Hulu?

Best in Dough dropped the first three episodes to Hulu on Sept. 19, 2022. But, unlike Netflix, the streaming service makes viewers wait an entire week between new episodes. Best in Dough Episode 4 hits Hulu on Sept. 26, 2022. Look for new episodes weekly on Mondays at 12:01 a.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Bartender Wells Adams Finally Reveals That He Was Not a Real Bartender Before Going on the Show