Two Friends EDM music duo Eli Sones and Matthew Halper recently revealed that Fyre Festival promoter, Billy McFarland contacted them about performing at a future Fyre Festival.

McFarland’s 2018 Fyre Festival infamously became known as the dumpster fire of music events when McFarland promised hundreds of concert-goers the luxury music festival of a lifetime – and it turned out to be a total con. McFarland ultimately pleaded guilty to defrauding investors, was fined $39 million, and served four years in prison.

Since his release, he’s promised to do Fyre Festival the right way. However, finding strong acts may be pretty tough.

Two Friends wouldn’t consider doing Fyre Festival

McFarland hinted in the press that Fyre Festival 2.0 could be in the works and Two Friends confirmed that the disgraced promoter contacted them.

“Funny enough, I would say probably not,” Sones told Showbiz Cheat Sheet about the possibility of playing Fyre. “But he actually did. D.M. us like two weeks ago, so. I’m just I’m along for the ride.”

“So it does seem like there’s something in the works. Not with us, but that he has something,” Halper added. “But I do remember our agent had a client who never made it to the actual island, but he was like, going to go. And so we got some behind-the-scenes scoops about that. And that was an interesting time for sure.”

Two Friends bucket list collab band Blink 182 was supposed to headline the original Fyre Festival. Sones and Halper recently played Coachella 2023 on the same stage where Blink performed.

“Blink was definitely one of the bands that we’ve always been into,” Halper said. “And it’s hilarious because I guess they were a last-minute addition, a surprise the first weekend. So they were like two acts before us in the Sahara tent and we were like, ‘That’s insane. Like the same stage before us. Like why?’ But it was great we got to see their set because they were on our stage. It was so cool. And then obviously they ended up doing a headline, which is amazing.”

“They are always on the list of dream collaborators for sure,” Sones added.

Where can fans catch Two Friends now?

For those who missed Coachella, Two Friends will be playing at the July 27 Indianapolis stop of the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour. Sones and Halper are especially excited to perform because they will be lighting up the stage alongside icon Natasha Bedingfield.

“We’ve never met her or worked with her, But I mean, she’s iconic,” Halper said. “We’ve definitely thrown some of her music into our sets and into some remixes and things like that. She has some hits.”

The guys also promised to “go hard” on stage. “Indianapolis is amazing,” Sones said. “We’re so excited to reconnect with fans and we’re gonna put on a great show, it’s gonna be awesome. And it’s great doing it with cool people, Smirnoff ICE, Natasha … it’s amazing.”

All ticket sales from the tour will directly benefit Smirnoff ICE’s charity partner, Women in Music, a non-profit committed to advancing equity and visibility for women in the music industry.

Lock down tickets here.