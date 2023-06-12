Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Just Hinted She’s Going to Resemble Diana More Than Camilla as Queen

Kate Middleton’s not queen just yet. Currently, she’s the Princess of Wales. Meanwhile, her husband, Prince William, is the Prince of Wales and first in the line of succession. However, that doesn’t mean Kate hasn’t offered the occasional glimpse of what she’ll be like on the throne. According to a body language expert, how Kate behaved playing rugby signaled she’s going to be more like Princess Diana, than Queen Camilla on the throne.

Kate looked like she returned to her ‘pre-royal state’ playing ‘walking rugby’ on June 7

Kate Middleton | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Apparently, college-era Kate made an appearance during a visit to the Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7. There Kate played a game of “walking rugby” and discussed her Shaping Us campaign.

“University” Kate came alive when the 41-year-old demonstrated her rugby skills, body language expert Judi James told the U.K.’s Express.

“She rarely, if ever, adds any self-effacing rituals to suggest she will be less than successful,” James said. “And every movement, from her wide stride running to the way she stretches all her limbs out as she jumps, suggests she goes back into her pre-royal state when she was loving doing sport during her university days.”

“Kate is probably at her most immersive and confident best when she is joining in on visits to sporting events and venues,” James continued. Additionally, by the expert’s estimation, she’s “clearly the most hands-on sporty royal, approaching these moments with an almost professional-looking enthusiasm.”

“It is also clear that she must encourage these appearances and inform the people she is visiting that she intends to get stuck in,” James added.

Kate’s body language shows a genuine lack of inhibitions and shyness. Her eye expression shows an intense focus on competing properly and doing well.

Kate Middleton hinted she’ll be an ‘actively sporty’ queen visiting Maidenhead Rugby Club

James continued, saying Kate’s likely to resemble Diana more closely than Camilla as queen because of her willingness to participate.

“This behaviour looks like a statement of intent,” the expert said. On one hand Kate’s “showing personal enjoyment.” On the other, she’s “providing a great role model for young girls.”

“There are no signs here that this is just a ‘Princess’ behaviour that will naturally stop when she is queen, either,” James explained. “As an integral part of who she is and how she wants to be seen, the expectation should be that we will have the first queen to be actively sporty not just in private but during her royal duties, too.”

Diana would’ve been ‘delighted and envious’ to see Kate participating in sports, according to expert

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“Most royals enjoy their sports, but they rarely, if ever, participate to this extent,” James said of Kate’s rugby outing. “We can see a glimpse of [Princess] Anne’s equestrian skills when she rides at events like the coronation and Diana would clearly have loved to have been able to join in as Kate can.”

The body language expert went on to reference a 1991 race at Prince Harry’s school Diana enthusiastically participated in.

“Watching Diana throw herself into the mother’s race at the school sports day as though she was competing at the Olympics despite wearing a very serene smart dress suggests she would have been both delighted and envious to see the level of sporting participation that Kate now enjoys,” James said.

“William and Harry were also once a joy to watch as they got any chance to compete against each other,” the expert added. “But other royals will always tend to approach any sporting moments on visits with the body language of embarrassed awkwardness and feigned incompetence.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.