Brad Garrett spent years portraying Robert Barone, the less favored Barone brother on Everybody Loves Raymond. The sitcom was Garrett’s breakout role. When the series ended, he wanted something to remember his time on the set. As the series came to a close, Garrett attempted to steal a prop from the set, he was caught in the act, but the crew handed over the memento to him anyway.

Brad Garrett kept a phone from Frank and Marie’s house after ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ ended

It has been almost two decades since the cast of Everybody Loves Raymond walked off the set for the last time. In the intervening years, three cast members have died, and everyone else has moved on to new and different projects. Garrett has moved on to other projects, too. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t look back on his time on Everbody Loves Raymond fondly, though.

Brad Garrett is so fond of his time on the series that he has kept a prop from Everybody Loves Raymond all these years. It’s a prop he planned to steal. In a recent interview with People, Garrett revealed that he was about to steal the avocado phone from Frank and Marie Barone’s house when the series ended but was caught by a crew member. While the heist was thwarted, the head of props eventually gave him the phone. He told the publication he still cherishes it.

Marie and Frank had several other memorable decor items

While Garrett now possesses the avocado-colored phone from Marie and Frank’s house, it is far from the only memorable prop from the series. Perhaps the most memorable decor item in the couple’s house was the giant fork and spoon that hung on the wall in the cranky couple’s kitchen.

Since Marie’s kitchen was a common location for scenes, fans of the series saw the spoon and fork often. An entire episode revolved around the decor item and how it was proof of trouble in Frank and Marie’s marriage from early on. Despite the importance of the decor item, we still don’t know what became of it. At least we know where the famed phone went.

What is Brad Garrett doing now?

Garrett might be best known for his role in Everybody Loves Raymond, but he’s worked consistently since the end of the series. In 2006, he took on the part of Eddie Stark in ‘Til Death, a sitcom about two married couples. The series ran for four seasons.

Brad Garrett and Ray Romano | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

In 2018, he appeared in Single Parents, an Elizabeth Meriwether series. In the sitcom, Garrett portrayed a single father struggling to start over. The series ran for two seasons. This year, Garrett appeared in High Dessert opposite Patricia Arquette. The Apple TV+ original premiered on May 17. While fans enjoyed the story, Apple isn’t interested in going forward with it. According to TV Line, there will not be a second season, at least at the streaming service provider.