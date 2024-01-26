In 2024, Brazilian pop star Anitta has taken her Carnaval da Anitta across Brazil. She stunned in a heavily rhinestoned look for a recent show.

In 2024, Brazilian pop star Anitta will take the stage in a series of performances across Brazil. The Carnaval da Anitta takes inspiration from the Brazilian Carnival and will feature a number of other performers. On Jan. 25, 2024, Anitta took the stage in São Paulo in a show-stopping costume.

The singer, who recently became the Brazilian artist with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100, stunned in a jeweled bodysuit with matching accessories.

The Carnaval da Anitta began on Jan. 6, 2024 with a performance in Salvador. Since then, the pop star has performed in Florianópolis, Brasília, Fortaleza, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo. Additionally, she has future shows planned for Belo Horizonte, Vitória, Curitiba, and São Paulo at the end of January and beginning of February.

Anitta shared where she found her inspiration for the look on Instagram.

“Today, my costume is inspired by the 2023 Carnival-winning samba school, which highlighted the importance of ‘cordel literature,’ a popular booklet/pamphlet containing folk novels, poems and songs,” she wrote. “It’s a traditional expression of Brazilian popular culture … Drawing from Guaiapuan Vieira’s work ‘A chegada de Lampião ao céu’ (Lampião’s Arrival in Heaven), my costume captures the ‘soaring into the light’ of The Cangaceiro, often seen as a hero for combating the misery of his people and the oppression imposed by the landowners.”

For her Jan. 25 show in São Paulo, Anitta wore a show-stopping rhinestone encrusted bodysuit. She also enhanced the look with matching sunglasses, arm bands, wings, and a headdress. The only part of her outfit that wasn’t covered in rhinestones was her microphone.

Artists like Luisa Sonza and Claudia Leitte also took the stage with Anitta during the first São Paulo leg of the Carnaval da Anitta. Anitta took the stage with them during their performances in a stripped-down version of her costume.

The Carnaval da Anitta marks an undoubtedly explosive start to 2024 for the Brazilian pop star.

In 2023, Variety named Anitta the seventh most impactful international woman of the year. The magazine cited both the success of her song “Envolver” and the VMA she won for the song “Funk Rave.” “Envolver” made her the first solo Latin artist to reach No. 1 on Spotify. Similarly, the video for “Funk Rave” made her the first Brazilian to win a VMA as a solo artist.

Moreover, Variety is not the only publication to take note of Anitta’s trailblazing career. In 2022, Guinness World Records named her as one of the year’s top record breakers alongside superstars like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Adele, Billie Eilish, and BTS.