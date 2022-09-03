‘Call the Midwife’ Season 11 Coming to Netflix: What to Remember Before Watching the Latest Episodes

Netflix is taking Call the Midwife fans back to Nonnatus House. The 11th season of the popular medical drama hits the streaming service on September 5. Here’s what you need to remember before watching the latest episodes of the show, which aired on PBS in the U.S. earlier this year.

Lucille and Cyril made a decision about their future, and Nurse Trixie discovered the truth about a new friend

RELATED: ‘Call the Midwife’ 2021 Christmas Special Recap: A Wedding in Poplar

When we last checked in with Nurse Trixie (Helen George), Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter), Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann) and the rest of Poplar’s residents, they were heading into what was shaping up to be an eventful holiday season, thanks to Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte).

In the season 10 finale, engaged couple made a big change to their wedding plans. Initially, they’d hoped to return home to marry so they could celebrate with their friends and family. (Lucille is from Jamaica, while Cyril hails from Guyana.) But doing that would require them to put off the marriage, and they no longer wanted to wait. So, they decided on a Christmas wedding in Poplar. Viewers can expect to see the pair’s sweet ceremony in the 2021 Call the Midwife Christmas special, which kicks off season 11.

Lucille and Cyril aren’t the only Call the Midwife characters with love on the brain. Throughout season 10, there were hints that stylish Nonnatus House midwife Trixie and the recently widowed single dad Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix) had feelings for each other. But in the season 10 finale, the pair hit a speed bump when Trixie learned Matthew’s family owned several decrepit slum buildings in Poplar. To his credit, he took steps to fix the issue once Trixie brought it to his attention. He also stepped in with a generous financial donation that put Nonnatus House back on firm financial footing for the first time in a while. Those moves were enough to get him back in Trixie’s good graces, and it seems that things are likely headed in a romantic direction for them.

Nancy made a desperate move in the ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 10 finale

Nancy (Megan Cusack) in ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 10 | Courtesy of Nealstreet Productions

Of course, it wasn’t all romance in Call the Midwife Season 10. Viewers also met nurse trainee Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack). Toward the end of the season, we learned that Nancy had a daughter out of wedlock and that she spent her days off visiting her child at the Catholic orphanage where she lived.

In the season 10 finale, Nancy discovered that the nuns have been mistreating her daughter, Colette. She removed Colette from the orphanage and fled with her to a cheap hotel. But she knew her money wouldn’t last long. And as an unmarried woman with a child and minimal skills in the mid-1960s, Nancy had little hope of finding a decent job and a place to live for her and her daughter. Once her Nonnatus House colleagues realized what had happened, they stepped in and came up with a solution. Nancy could continue to live at Nonnatus House while she completed her training. Colette would live with a foster family and get regular visits with her mother until Nancy finishes her studies. After that, she’ll be able to get a job and live independently. New cast member Cusack is back for Call the Midwife Season 11, and viewers can expect to see more of her and Colette in those episodes.

Will there be a ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 12?

Call the Midwife Season 11 aired earlier this year on PBS, and before that on the BBC. We aren’t giving away any spoilers, but the season ends on a dramatic note that will leave many fans wanting more.

Fortunately, we have good news. Call the Midwife has been renewed for seasons 12 and 13. The show’s 12th season is currently in production in the U.K., with star Cliff Parisi, who plays Fred Buckle, teasing the “return of some familiar characters” to Hello!

A Christmas special will air later this year on the BBC. Season 12 episodes will likely to follow in early January. A U.S. premiere date hasn’t been announced, but fans can probably expect to see the new season on PBS sometime in the spring of 2023, with a Netflix debut sometime after that.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 12: What We Know So Far