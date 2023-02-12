Camilla Makes Attempt to Connect Granddaughter Princess Charlotte with 8-Year-Old Fan

As Camilla Parker Bowles met with charity volunteers, she encountered a young royal fan who hoped to send a message to the king’s granddaughter, Princess Charlotte.

According to witnesses, Camilla agreed to pass the message to Charlotte for the potential new friend. When it was all said and done, the little fan shared her hope that she might get to go to visit the princess at her house, adding with optimism, “You never know …”

Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, and Camilla Parker Bowles |Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte is already a fashion icon like her mom, Kate Middleton

In terms of popularity, Charlotte already commands a lot of attention and has legions of fans worldwide. The clothes she wears sell out, making her much like her mom, Kate Middleton. And her net worth is estimated to be higher than that of her brothers, even though Prince George is ahead of her for the throne.

Per Reader’s Digest, “The reason for Charlotte’s incredibly high value is in large part due to her fashion influence; taking off closely after her mother, the stylish tot has eyes on her style all over the nation. Deemed as the ‘Charlotte effect,’ a yellow pastel patterned cardigan worn by the princess from a popular British department store sold out in 24 hours.”

Camilla Parker Bowles took a note for Princess Charlotte from a fan

And this little girl, Charlotte-Rose, gave the Queen Consort a note asking whether Princess Charlotte would like a play date. Camilla promised to pass it on. pic.twitter.com/8CsTywTraL — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 9, 2023

While Camilla visited a charity in London, an eight-year-old passed a note to her and asked if she could give it to Charlotte. That girl, Charlotte-Rose Hickson, later told The Independent, “She said she would give my note to Charlotte. I’m hoping she’ll agree. You never know … I think I’ll go to her house.”

She and her father were there because his mother is a charity volunteer, and they donated toys. But she also wanted to take advantage of the chance to connect with the “spare” princess. Her dad noted, “My daughter’s got a sign saying ‘The Original Princess Charlotte.’”

According to Hickson’s father, she introduced herself to the royal Charlotte through the note and asked if she fancied a playdate. “[Camilla] took it and definitely said she would pass it on, so watch this space,” he concluded.

Why Camilla Parker Bowles is reportedly not treated like Princess Charlotte’s grandmother

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis waved to the cheering crowds alongside Kate and Camilla as they arrived by horse and carriage for the #TroopingTheColour parade #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/DQffrjaIuk — The Mail+ (@mailplus) June 2, 2022

Camilla married King Charles III in 2005, but they’d already been romantically involved for decades. And some sources claimed that his sons, particularly Prince William, keep her at arm’s length in many ways, including when it comes to the children, seemingly out of loyalty to Princess Diana.

“William has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father, but not a step-grandmother to his children,” according to Angela Levin, the author of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Queen Consort (per InStyle). Levin added that William’s kids have been raised with “two grandfathers but only one grandmother.”

But that’s supposedly fine for the queen consort. “William and Harry were 23 and 20, respectively, when Camilla officially became their stepmother in 2005,” Levin went on. “She was more of a friendly grown-up they saw occasionally at royal gatherings. She tried to be encouraging rather than influential.”