Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, has managed to stay out of the spotlight for the length of his very famous wife's career. Here's a look back at the man of mystery's formative childhood.

Dolly Parton’s long-time husband has largely remained a mystery, despite being married to one of the biggest stars in the world. But the “Two Doors Down” singer has spoken and written about her spotlight-avoidant husband here and there. Here’s what we know about Dean’s childhood and how it made him who he is.

The Dean family

Carl Thomas Dean was named after one of his father’s army buddies. He got his middle name from the hospital he was born at—Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville.

His mother was Virginia Bates Dean and his father was Edgar Henry. By their friends, they were known as Ginny and Ed. In addition to Carl, Ginny and Ed had two other children, Sandra and Donnie.

Parton loved the Deans and got along with them wonderfully.

“Carl’s mother, Mama Dean to me, was always one of my best friends,” Parton wrote in her 1994 memoir Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business. “She was the rock of that family and had a great influence on Carl, who has always been a mama’s boy.”

Ginny died of liver cancer a few years before Parton published her 1994 book.

Carl and his mother lived with Carl’s grandparents

Ginny was pregnant with Carl when Edy was away at war. For much of his early life, Carl and his mother lived with his grandmother and grandfather, Minnie and Con Bates. He had a special connection with both his mother and grandmother.

“He was very attached to those two women,” wrote Parton. “He still loves to cook, sew, and do housework, although he’s a very rugged outdoorsman. Still, he’s got that sweet, gentle streak that I love so much.”

Carl has always been drawn to women. He feels comfortable with them.

“He has his favorites, and it’s not hard to tell who they are,” wrote Parton. “He has favorites among my sisters and among my nieces and friends. He has other favorite women scattered in various places, whether it be the girl at the bank, the insurance company, or whatever. He communicates well with women, and he loves to brag on them, as long as it’s okay with me, which it always is. He always checks women out, whether it’s okay with me or not. He only looks and talks. I believe with all my heart that I am the only woman Carl has ever been intimate with. He is a true and devoted husband, friend, and son.”

It’s nice to have all these men around the house

“I guess you could say that my husband is a wonderful combination of men,” wrote the “Coat of Many Colors” singer. “He’s a great mechanic who will work all day on a truck or tractor and then come in and sew up the pocket on his old work shirt. He loves to buy an old junk car and fix it up. He’ll work and sweat until he absolutely falls over. He can fix anything.”

Carl also studied art in high school. He’s always enjoyed painting, though Parton wrote he doesn’t do it often. He also writes verses of poetry from time to time.

“Like they say, ‘It’s nice to have a man around the house,’” wrote Parton. “Well, it’s especially nice to have all of these men around the house and all in the body of Carl.”