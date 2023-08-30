Carrie Bradshaw became a cat mom at the end of 'And Just Like That...' Fans should be happy to learn that the Kitten featured on the 'Sex and the City' reboot found a forever home with Sarah Jessica Parker.

In the final moments of And Just Like That…, Carrie Bradshaw became a pet owner when she adopted a kitten left in her apartment by Che Diaz. While most of the pets involved in TV shows are trained animal actors, apparently, the kitten that Carrie named Shoe was not. The adorable cat is Parker’s very own, and they live a very happy life at the Parker-Broderick residence while And Just Like That… is on hiatus.

Sarah Jessica Parker is the proud owner of Shoe

Carrie Bradshaw’s kitten, Shoe, has a nice home when And Just Like That… is not filming. Sarah Jessica Parker and her family adopted the cat in April 2023. Parker revealed that Shoe was rescued by the Connecticut Humane Society when he was just a newborn. He has thrived in the months since.

Based on Parker’s Instagram post featuring her newest feline friend, things are going well for the formerly abandoned kitten. In the post, Parker shared several photos of the cat known as Shoe on And Just Like That… living the good life at her home. In the images, the cat is seen hanging out in a window, enjoying some cuddles from Parker in her home gym, hanging out on tables and chairs, and chowing down with his siblings.

Carrie Bradshaw’s kitten is actually named Lotus

While Carrie Bradshaw opted to name her new kitten Shoe to honor her favorite fashion statement, the beloved kitten has a very different name in real life. Parker revealed that Shoe is known as Lotus in his day-to-day life in the Parker/Broderick residence. In an Instagram post, she explained that Lotus and his siblings were given floral names while living at the Connecticut Humane Society. She did not mention what became of Lotus’ siblings, but based on the current roster of available pets at the shelter, it looks like they’ve all been adopted into loving homes, too.

Lotus didn’t leave the sibling life behind when he left the humane society, though. He isn’t the only feline child at Parker’s townhome. According to her Instagram post, Lotus is the third cat to join the family since 2022. The family’s other two cats, Remy and Smila, were adopted in May 2022.

Will the cat return for season 3 of ‘And Just Like That…’?

When And Just Like That… season 2 ended, Carrie was left to wait five years for Aidan Shaw’s troubled son to grow up. While her romantic life seems on hold, the iconic sex columnist has plenty of other things to keep her busy. As the season ended, Carrie was enjoying a vacation with her friend, Seema Patel. She has a massive apartment to furnish and surely a book to write. So, will Shoe be returning to the series for season 3?

While nothing is set in stone yet, we can’t imagine that Carrie’s feline friend will disappear. The series has had a surprisingly large number of pets when you consider its subject matter. All of those pets were seamlessly included in the series. We don’t expect Shoe to be any different.

While Max has greenlit season 3 of the series, the streaming service provider has yet to announce a production schedule or a release date. Writing for season 3 has yet to begin and will not start until the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike.