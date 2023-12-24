Cher and Stevie Wonder recently duetted on a Christmas album. The Goddess of Pop revealed how she felt when the "Superstition" singer appeared on her record.

Cher and Stevie Wonder are two 1960s legends who are still going strong. Wonder recently duetted with Cher on one of her Christmas songs. The Goddess of Pop revealed how she felt when the “Superstition” singer appeared on her record.

Stevie Wonder heard Cher was covering 1 of his songs for her Christmas album

Cher’s first Christmas album, Christmas, has a cover of “What Christmas Means to Me” featuring Wonder. During a 2023 interview with The New York Times, Cher discussed the origin of this duet. “I did a Stevie song, but there were parts that I just didn’t know how to access,” he said. “Because it belongs to him, not to me.” For context, Wonder previously released “What Christmas Means to Me” on his 1967 album Someday at Christmas.

“So I did my version, and I sent it to him,” Cher continued. “I thought I was going to have to, like, get down on bended knee — but I didn’t. He said, ‘Cher, is it one of my songs? Do you want me to play harmonica on it?’ When he said ‘Yes,’ my sister and I were in my bedroom and I just ran around and jumped up and down on my bed. I was yelling, ‘Stevie Wonder is going to be on my album!'”

Cher’s new Christmas album includes an incredible line-up of guest stars

Cher revealed what she thought of her Yuletide album. “Look, I’m working my a** off, so I must be ambitious,” she said. “If I don’t have the love for it, I wouldn’t do it.

“But I’m proud of this album, too,” she added. “And I love everyone on it. I never had people on my albums before, and I didn’t plan to.” In addition to Wonder, Christmas includes guest appearances from living legends like Darlene Love and Cyndi Lauper, as well as the 21st-century stars Tyga and Michael Bublé. Considering the record combines old and new sounds (and old and new songs), the choice of artists could not be more perfect. On top of that, Bublé should probably have a spot on every Christmas album because nobody knows how to recreate classic Christmas sounds like him.

How Stevie Wonder’s ‘What Christmas Means to Me’ and Cher’s version performed

Wonder’s “What Christmas Means to Me” did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100. The tune’s parent album, What Christmas Means to Me, failed to chart on the Billboard 200. Regardless, the title song from Someday at Christmas, a Cold War era anti-war song, has become a seasonal radio staple.

The new version of “What Christmas Means to Me” with Cher didn’t do any better, failing to reach the Billboard Hot 100 as well. Regardless, the album Christmas reached No. 32, staying on the chart for eight weeks. We’ll all have to see if it becomes a yearly favorite like Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas or A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector.

Hit or not, “What Christmas Means to Me” is a lovely collaboration between two icons.