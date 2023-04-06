Chris Martin’s OMAD Diet Confession Isn’t the First Time He’s Talked Nutrition

In late March, Chris Martin sat down with Conan O’Brien to discuss his life. While the Coldplay frontman said a lot during his chat with O’Brien, he’s getting the most heat for his thoughts on food and nutrition. While his current diet plan isn’t for everyone, Chris Martin has discussed other nutrition plans previously. His ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, has too.

Chris Martin told Conan O’Brien that he doesn’t eat dinner

Chris Martin is being scrutinized for the diet secret he revealed during an appearance on Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. During the leisurely chat with O’Brien, Martin revealed that he no longer eats dinner. Instead, he eats a single meal before 4 pm and calls it a day. Martin told O’Brien he began the OMAD diet after he learned Bruce Springsteen was using the plan to stay fit. Chris Martin said he considered the diet his next challenge.

Chris Martin may have learned about the OMAD diet when he met Bruce Springsteen and his wife for lunch, but it’s not an unpopular diet plan. Over the years, several other celebrities have revealed they follow diet plans similar to OMAD. Several high-profile celebrities praise intermittent fasting as the best way to stay fit. Intermittent fasting requires adherents to eat in a set timeframe each day, although eating is not restricted to one single meal.

Chris Martin has tried several other diet plans

Chris Martin’s OMAD diet confession isn’t the first time he’s opened up about nutrition and discussed a food plan that gave some people, including doctors and nutritionists, something to discuss. In 2016, Martin revealed that he was working within the confines of the 6:1 diet plan. Plan followers are encouraged to eat normally and healthfully six days a week. On the seventh day, the plan requires followers to fast for a full day.

Chris Martin | Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images

Even before his 6:1 diet plan, Martin dabbled in diets that limited certain foods or food groups. In 2013, while still married to Gwyneth Paltrow, Martin was on a gluten-free, low-carb diet. In her cookbook, It’s All Good: Delicious, Easy Recipes That Will Make You Look Good and Feel Great, Paltrow revealed she kept her family’s meals gluten-free and low-carb.

Martin and Paltrow split in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2015. They share two children. Apple is 18, and Moses is 16.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s restrictive eating habits raised some eyebrows, too

Martin isn’t the only person in his orbit who has been scrutinized for strict eating habits lately. Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, raised more than a few eyebrows when she revealed her extremely limited food routine. During an appearance on the podcast, The Art of Being Well, Paltrow ran through her food routine, beginning with coffee in the morning. Later, around mid-day, she explained she enjoys a big bowl of bone broth. She wraps up her meals with a paleo-approved dinner consisting mostly of vegetables.

Gwyneth Paltrow | Theo Wargo/WireImage

Nutritionists, doctors, and celebrity chefs have all weighed in on the plan. Healthline spoke to a nutritionist who noted Paltrow’s eating plan seriously lacked calories and nutrients. Celebrity chef and influencer Eitan Bernath tried to follow Paltrow’s plan for a day. He uploaded his results on TikTok, declaring himself hungry after his 5 pm salad and roasted vegetable dinner. Bernath said he planned to grab a burger as soon as he wrapped up the video.

After the backlash, Paltrow walked back her statement, insisting that she was not advocating for unhealthy eating habits. She insisted that not all days look like the one she described during her podcast interview.