Claudia O'Doherty who plays Jillian G. on Peacock's 'Killing It' said season 2 will show some very interesting sides of her character.

This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Jillian G. on Peacock‘s Killing It is an absolute bada**.

The sweet Aussie turned python hunter (turned billboard driving Uber driver, turned Task Rabbit) adds new skills to her mysterious background – ninja fighter. Actor Claudia O’Doherty, who embodies Jillian in the sweetly hilarious series, is doing her own stunts this season and loving every minute of it.

The onion layer peeled back on Killing It Season 2 is that no one should mess with Jillian G. and that she has some shocking self-defense moves, stunts that O’Doherty performed herself this season.

“I did do my own stunts, which I’m shocked to say,” O’Doherty told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “Well, no, look, I did a lot of my own stunts. I had a great stunt woman as well who did the really hard stuff that I absolutely could not do. But I was shocked by the amount that I did do. Because I’m very physically weak, but I did do a lot of it.”

Claudia O’Doherty did most of her own stunts on ‘Killing It’

Jillian takes down a group of thugs in a Killing It Season 2 scene. She made it look like she was inflicting some serious pain on her attackers but shared that the entire scene was like a well-choreographed dance.

Craig Robinson as Craig, Claudia O’Doherty as Jillian | Alan Markfield/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“It was like a great stunt crew or like a lot of stunt performers in that scene,” she shared. “So everybody else absolutely knew what they were doing. And I was just really going for it. Beating them all with a foam rubber steering wheel.”

‘Killing It’ viewers will see more sides of Jillian, Claudia O’Doherty reveals

The ninja side of Jillian is just one new aspect of many she reveals during Killing It Season 2. “When you meet someone, you just sort of see what they’re willing to show you,” she said. “But as she and Craig [Foster played by Craig Robinson] have become better friends and have spent more and more time together, of course, you’re going to see what she’s actually like.”

“Everyone’s a lot more complicated than they may first appear. She might just seem like an extremely cheerful Uber driver at first. She’s also got a lot going on,” O’Doherty said.

For example, Jillian’s Australian accent continues to be questioned. “People think it’s not real,” she laughed. “I guess when you do have an accent when you live in a foreign country, which is my experience and also Jillian’s, people feel very comfortable talking to you about how weird your voice is. So they’re just like holding a mirror up to real life with that because people do their Australian accents to me all the time.”

What happens to Jillian this season?

O’Doherty also confirmed that while Jillian and Craig forged a brother-and-sister relationship, having the characters hook up would be hilarious. “Well, look, if there starts to be a big shipping community who really hopes that characters get together, I would really encourage that,” she laughed. “I feel like those characters probably have more of a big brother and little sister relationship, but you never know what could happen.”

For now, Killing It Season 2 viewers will (hopefully) find out how Craig Foster becomes rich. “I think that’s kind of one of the cool things about the show because it’s like a flashback format,” she said. “You know that he ends up as a very rich, successful businessman and where he starts in such a low place, you know that a lot has to happen for him to get there. So I feel like it’s a rare comedy where tons of things happen in the plot. So, yeah, we will find out how much further he gets towards that point.”

O’Doherty said viewers will have to stay tuned to learn about Jillian’s involvement in sharing the wealth. “I think she’ll be involved but as it goes on you see that they do have a different mentality about what is required to become successful,” she teased. “I think also Jillian is more about survival than becoming like a super rich, villainous businessman. So yeah, their paths do start to divert, but I do think they also really care about each other.”

Catch Claudia O’Doherty on Killing It Season 2, which starts streaming on Peacock beginning August 17, 2023.