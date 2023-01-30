Coldplay Asked What Advice They Have for Rihanna Before Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Taking the stage for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show is Rihanna, who once turned down an invite to perform at the big game.

Before the “Umbrella” hitmaker hits the stage this year a couple of guys who have been there before were asked what advice they have for RiRi. Here’s what Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland had to say when asked to share some words of wisdom for Rihanna.

Rihanna and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform onstage together at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Coldplay wrote a song specifically for Rihanna

Back in 2011, Rihanna recorded the song “Princess of China” with Coldplay. The song, which was released in 2012 and featured on the band’s fifth studio album titled Mylo Xyloto, was specifically written for the Barbadian singer.

“In like a dream scenario, we had a song that I’d secretly kind of written to see if Rihanna would want to sing it … and then the rest of the band wanted to keep it, so we came up with the idea of asking her to sing it with us, and, to our great surprise, she said OK,” Martin previously told MTV News.

The Coldplay frontman recalled that he approached the “We Found Love” artist about collaborating on the song saying: “It [had] boy and girl lead characters and top of our list for the girl part was Rihanna, but it took a while to pluck up the courage to ask her. We did a show in Las Vegas and I met her and said, ‘Do you think there’s any chance?’ I was very Hugh Grant-like and spluttering about it.”

What advice Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland have for RiRi during halftime show

Four years after that duet hit the charts, Coldplay performed at the Super Bowl 50 halftime show alongside Bruno Mars and Beyoncé.

During an interview with Klein/Ally Show on Audacy’s KROQ in Los Angeles, Martin and Buckland were asked what advice they had for Rihanna as she prepares for her performance at the Super Bowl.

Buckland immediately started laughing as Martin insisted that RiRi doesn’t need any tips or pointers because “she’s the best singer in the world with some of the best songs ever, and she’s one of the most beautiful humans that’s ever existed. I think she’ll be just fine.”

Coldplay wants concerts entertaining for all fans no matter where seats are

In that same interview on Audacy’s KROQ, the rockers also discussed when playing in packed stadiums the need to keep the concert entertaining for every fan no matter where they’re sitting.

Martin shared: “My singing teacher actually, this is a few years ago, she said ‘Think of the person at the very back just before you go on.’ And I also make a point if I go and see someone else’s show to sit at the very back, for at least some of it, and that somehow wraps it all in if that makes sense. It’s just a person in the back; it’s not some abstract dot in the distance. That’s a college kid or someone’s uncle, or my grandmother — whatever it is.”