Dakota Johnson Wants to Do ‘Some Tom Cruise Stuff’ in Her New Role in Marvel’s ‘Madame Web’

Dakota Johnson has high ambitions for her first jaunt into the Spiderverse. The actor, famous for her role in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, begins filming 2023’s Madame Web this month. Johnson says she hopes to do “some Tom Cruise stuff” in the new Marvel movie.

Who is Dakota Johnson in Marvel’s ‘Madame Web’?

In the latest installment of Sony’s Spiderverse, Dakota Johnson will star as Madame Web. However, there’s been much debate about which Madame Web Johnson will play because the comic bore two.

“Some have assumed that Johnson will portray the sometimes elderly Cassandra Webb, who has an autoimmune disease known as myasthenia gravis, keeping her confined to a life-support system resembling a spider web,” Movie Web reports. “However, Madame Web also has a much younger version; a second-generation Spider-Woman named Julia Carpenter gains precognition powers after Cassandra is killed.”

While interviewing Johnson for Vanity Fair’s August cover story, writer Britt Hennemuth notes that the typically waiflike and delicate-looking actor has been “putting on some muscle” to perform as many stunts as possible.

Asked about her work on Madame Web, Johnson brims with excitement: “I feel like I can probably do some Tom Cruise stuff.”

If that’s the case, Johnson will likely play the Julia Carpenter version of Madame Web.

Tom Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts

Hollywood legend Tom Cruise is well known for performing many of his own stunts, no matter how dangerous. Recent exhibits of his stuntwork include 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, in which Cruise pilots several jets (all but the F-18), and 2023’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, where the actor drives a motorcycle off a cliff.

In honor of Cruise’s 60th birthday this past July 3, Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie posted a photo of Tom Cruise hanging from an airplane, so it seems the actor has no plans to slow down.

Everything else we know about Marvel’s ‘Madame Web’

Though little is known about the new Marvel film so far, S.J. Clarkson will direct Madame Web. Clarkson is known for her work in Jessica Jones and Anatomy of a Scandal.

Joining Dakota Johnson in the Madame Web cast is Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney, Father of the Bride’s Isabela Merced, and American Horror Story’s Emma Roberts. Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Celeste O’Connor and The Serpent’s Tahar Rahim are also listed in the cast, but only Johnson’s character is named.

Johnson also hinted in a recent Collider interview that some colleagues from her most recent films will join her for Madame Web.

“People from Cha Cha [Real Smooth] and some from Am I Okay? are coming on to Madame Web with me,” Johnson said. “It’s cool. It’s fun to be able to start creating a real team of people that make movies.”

Those team members’ names remain unconfirmed.

Madame Web is set to premiere on July 7, 2023, and will see Johnson in a role unlike any she has done before. And if she gets her way, the actor will do some of her own stunts à la Tom Cruise.

