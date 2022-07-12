Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers and Wife Abby Law Have the Sweetest Love Story

Dan + Shay is a successful country pop duo. They two singer-songwriters are known for their sweet love songs, including “Nothin’ Like You,” “From the Ground Up,” and the Justin Bieber collaboration, “10,000 Hours.” Behind the scenes, the members of Dan + Shay also have great love stories to share. For example, Dan Smyers’ wife, Abby Law, is his longtime sweetheart. Learn more about how they met and how their celebrity relationship is going.

How did Dan Smyers meet his wife, Abby Law?

Dan Smyers met his future wife, Abby Law, met in 2013 in Nashville. At the time, Smyers’ career with Dan + Shay was in its early stages, The Boot reports.

Smyers and Law met while volunteering at an animal rescue center and bonded over their shared interests. They’re both vegetarians and animal lovers.

In November 2016, Smyers and Law got engaged when they were in Hawaii. Law wrote on Instagram, “There are few words to fully convey this feeling of complete happiness. Daniel Smyers, knowing and loving you has been the most rewarding part of my life thus far, and continuing our journey together as your wife will be an honor. I love you so much my heart could explode!!!”

Dan Smyers and Abby Law’s wedding

Dan Smyers and Abby Law tied the knot on May 13, 2017, in Nashville, the city where their love story began. Smyers told People ahead of the big day: “It’ll be awesome to have all of our friends and family together in Nashville — a lot of them have never been here. We built our love story in Nashville, and it’ll be cool to get everybody there to see where it all began for us.”

The couple’s dogs were also present at the wedding. Smyers joked that “they are the most important bridesmaid and groomsmen.” Additionally, instead of setting up a wedding registry, Smyers and Law allowed guests to donate to Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue in Tennessee.

In addition, because Smyers and Law are vegetarians, they ensured their wedding reception offered plenty of plant-based dishes.

“The wedding is going to be very representative of the both of us,” Smyers explained. “We’re both vegetarians, so there’s going to be a lot of vegetarian and vegan food options, and our dogs are going to be in the wedding, so it’s going to be very us and laid-back.”

Law added, “We’re very much looking forward to being husband and wife because our life has been really wonderful together.”

He once thanked his wife for keeping him ‘from falling apart’

Abby Law has been by Smyers’ side through the ups and downs of his career. It’s clear the singer-songer is grateful for his wife’s support.

When Dan + Shay won a Grammy Award in 2021 for “10,000 Hours,” Smyers posted a photo of himself with Law and wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram for her.

“She helps me navigate my emotional polarity and keeps me from falling apart, because for every award and accolade that I share on social media, there are a million days behind the scenes where I can’t find the right drum sound or harmony part and wear the devastation more heavily than I should,” he wrote. “I’m so blessed to have her in my life and to celebrate this moment with her by my side! Love you, Abby, and everyone else who played a part in making this all happen.”

