'DWTS' new host reveals his top celebrity competitor pick as fans weigh in on celeb competitors already rehearsing for season 32.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC and Disney+ with a new celebrity cast ready to tackle some of the most challenging ballroom routines in their quest to win a mirrorball trophy. However, series host Alfonso Ribeiro has a short list of one celebrity he wants to see in the ballroom most of all. Who is his top celebrity pick? Plus, rehearsal secrets from season 32 revealed.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ host Alfonso Ribeiro reveals his top celebrity competitor pick

New Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro is ready to take the reins of the popular celebrity competition dance series. He will steer the series alongside his new co-host, two-time mirrorball winner, and former series judge Julianne Hough.

The former season 19 mirrorball winner teased his top celebrity competition pick ahead of season 32. Furthermore, he is looking for a co-star of a former DWTS competitor to challenge themselves as a ballroom dancer.

In an interview for Entertainment Tonight, Ribeiro revealed he would love for former Dawson’s Creek star Katie Holmes to compete. “James Van Der Beek and I have become really good friends,” Ribeiro said of the season 23 competitor.

“He was talking to Katie Holmes, and she said, ‘No way, I’m not doing it.’ But I am looking into the camera saying, ‘Katie Holmes, we would love to have you. I think you’d love this.’ I think she’d be fantastic.”

Rehearsal secrets from ‘Dancing With the Stars’ new season teased on social media

Two official celebrity cast members are already revealed for Dancing With the Stars‘ new season. Therefore, the competitors confirmed include Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Maddix and Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, seen in separate Instagram posts in the show’s rehearsal rooms.

Subsequently, the series teased three celebrities, their faces covered by glittery hats or mirrorballs alongside their pro partners. Likewise, these photos were shared on DWTS‘ Instagram page, and these celebs are already rehearsing their first episode routines.

It didn’t take long for Reddit users to weigh in on the cast. As a result, they think two celebrity dancers are former Zoey 101 star Jamie Lyn Spears and football pro Adrian Peterson.

Other top male guesses include former Brady Bunch star Barry Williams and American Idol winner David Archuleta. Consequently, fans speculate about the women, believing other cast members to be actors Mira Sorvino and Tori Spelling.

When will the entire celebrity cast of season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ be revealed?

Per ABC, the celebrity and pro cast of Dancing With the Stars will be revealed on Sept. 13, 2023. The big reveal will occur on Good Morning America as per previous seasons.

Dancing With the Stars hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will be joined by head judge Derek Hough and his fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli for the cast reveal live in New York City’s Times Square.

Dancing With the Stars will simulcast on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC and Disney+. The series will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.