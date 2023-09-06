The new season of the ABC reality dance competition series will be a mix of old and new favorites.

Season 32 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars returns to the small-screen this Fall. However, details surrounding the season remain scarce, including its celebrity competitors. When will the celebrities be revealed for a season filled with plenty of new and exciting changes? Here are the details.

When will the celebrity contestants for season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ be revealed?

The entire celebrity cast of Dancing With the Stars will be revealed Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. As per previous seasons, the announcement will be made on Good Morning America.

Thus far, only two celebrity contestants have been revealed. In early July, GMA teased the first reveal: Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. The reality star became infamous after being unceremoniously dumped by her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval after he cheated on her with Raquel Leviss.

Following, former Bachelorette lead Charity Lawson was announced as the second DWTS contestant on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. She follows a long list of alums from the reality dating competition series to win a mirrorball.

Which pros will return for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 32?

Typically, Dancing With the Stars pros are announced alongside the celebrity cast. That means participants will be announced on Good Morning America, likely by this season’s hosts, Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough.

The series freely shared information about pros and celebrities for years before the official Good Morning America announcement. However, the show has tried to keep this information close to its chest for the past several seasons.

Peta Murgatroyd spilled her plans to Showbiz Cheat Sheet in March 2023 about her return after giving birth to her second son with Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Rio, in June 2023. The couple are also parents to a son, Shai.

Dancing With the Stars insider Kristyn Burtt shared several TikTok videos with information as to the returning pros. It appears many fan favorites pros will hit the dance floor once again.

For the male pros, viewers can welcome back Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Gleb Savenchko, Artem Chigvinstev, and Val Chmerkovskiy.

The female pros include Britt Stewart, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, Daniella Karagach, and Koko Iwasaki.

Which pros are not returning and the addition of one surprise sibling?

Rylee Arnold and Miles Brown compete on ‘DWTS Juniors’ in 2018 | Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson, who welcomed children in 2023, have opted out of returning for the latest season of Dancing With the Stars. This will be the second time Arnold has chosen to skip a return after the births of her children, Sage and June.

While Lindsay Arnold will not return, her little sister Rylee Arnold will take her place among the female pros for season 32. She previously was a pro during Season 1 of DWTS Juniors in 2018, where she placed second partnered with teen celebrity Myles Brown.

Dancing With the Stars Season 23 has not officially revealed its Fall start date on ABC. The series will be simulcast live on Disney+.