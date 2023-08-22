The reality TV star could take home the biggest award of the season if she follows in the footsteps of three other fabulous females.

Just moments after announcing Dotun Olubeko as the winner of The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson had some bombshell news of her own. It was revealed she would join the cast of season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, following a long line of prior leads in their quest to take home a mirrorball trophy. Could she be the fourth female contestant to win it all?

Charity Lawson will compete as a contestant on season 32 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC announced during Monday’s finale episode of The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose that Charity Lawson would add ballroom dancer to her resume. She will compete against other celebrities in their quest to win the season.

After her engagement to Olubeko, it was only fitting he delivered the surprising news to his fiancee. The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer also learned of the announcement at that exact moment.

“So I know you like to cut up. You like to dance, and you like to get down,” Olubeko began.

“And you know that we’ve talked about this. About how amazing this opportunity would be, and I am so happy to be the one to tell you that you’re going to be on Dancing with the Stars,” he exclaimed to Lawson.

Lawson is the second celebrity to be announced to perform on the ABC competition series. The series previously announced Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix as its first contestant.

Charity Lawson follows a list of ‘Bachelor’ Nation stars who have appeared on ‘DWTS’

‘Bachelorette’ star Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvinstev won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Charity Lawson is one of many Bachelor franchise members who have appeared on Dancing with the Stars. She could be the fourth woman to take home a mirrorball trophy.

Last season, Gabby Windey appeared on Dancing with the Stars after leading The Bachelorette Season 19 alongside Rachel Recchia. She came in second place to Charlie D’Amelio.

However, there have been many Bachelor and Bachelorette stars who have crossed over into the ballroom. Some have made it to the mirrorball winner, while others were eliminated quickly.

Melissa Rycroft came in third for her first time in the ballroom during season 8. She redeemed herself in season 15’s all-star edition, taking home a mirrorball trophy alongside pro-Tony Dovolani.

The original Bachelorette, Trista Sutter, came in sixth place alongside Louis Van Amstel in 2005. For season 10 of Dancing With the Stars, Jake Pavelka was partnered with Chelsie Hightower, but they were the fifth duo to be sent home.

Sean Lowe danced alongside Peta Murgatroyd for season 16 of DWTS. Chris Soules was partnered with Whitney Carson for season 20.

Nick Viall hit the ballroom floor in season 24 with Peta Murgatroyd. Joe Amabile did the Samba with Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy for season 27.

Bachelorette Hannah Brown won season 28 alongside Alan Bersten. One year later, Kaitlyn Bristowe won as well with pro-Artem Chigvinstev.

Finally, Matt James competed during season 30 with Lindsay Arnold. He came in 12th place.

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast welcomes Charity Lawson to their family

The cast welcomed the Bachelorette star with the announcement that Charity Lawson would join Dancing with the Stars. They took to Instagram to extend their congratulatory remarks.

“Let’s goooo,” wrote pro-Emma Slater regarding Charity’s inclusion into the DWTS family of performers. Longtime pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd also welcomed Charity to the ballroom.

Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote “Yes, yes, yes” to the announcement. Her new castmate Ariana Maddix also sent congratulatory emojis in the post’s comments section.

Pro Alan Bersten welcomed Charity to the cast, as did new series co-host and two-time mirrorball winner Julianne Hough. She co-stars alongside Alfonso Ribeiro this season.

Dancing with the Stars will return to ABC and Disney+ this fall. An official release date has yet to be revealed by the network.