ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 finale is here, and fans are excited to see how it plays out with Charity Lawson and her final three men. Viewers watch as Charity chooses between Dotun Olubeko, Aaron Bryant, or Joey Graziadei. Early spoilers noted Charity chose Dotun at the end of the season. So, is The Bachelorette 2023 star Charity still engaged to Dotun well after the finale? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the finale.]

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 spoilers: Are Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko still engaged?

According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers, Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko are still engaged following the finale.

The finale, which airs on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, shows Charity choosing between her final three men. Charity admitted she was in love with Joey Graziadei and Dotun, and her relationship with Aaron Bryant blossomed more when he returned to fight for her love after she sent him home during hometown week. While Aaron needed to play catch up with Charity upon his surprise arrival in Fiji during the overnight week, spoilers suggest he’s awarded an overnight date to spend quality time with Charity.

A preview for the finale shows Charity admitting she’s fallen in love with her final three men. “I am in love with three guys,” she says. “I know that I am getting engaged, but I don’t know who it’s going to be.”

Reality Steve states on his Daily Roundup podcast that Charity sends Aaron home first. Then, she sends Joey home, leaving Dotun as her final pick. Dotun gets down on one knee and proposes, and Charity says yes.

Charity and Dotun are still reportedly engaged after the finale. Charity has stated in press events that she’s ecstatic with how her season ended. While she hasn’t said whether or not she’s engaged, her excitement says it all. Dotun will join Charity at the end of the finale during The Bachelorette Season 20 After the Final Rose, where they’ll share more information regarding their future wedding plans.

What’s next for the final 2 men, Joey Graziadei and Aaron Bryant?

The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers note Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko are happily engaged after the finale. But where does that leave the other two men, Aaron Bryant and Joey Graziadei?

According to Reality Steve, Aaron tries to find love in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. He will be joined by other men from Charity’s season, including Brayden Bowers, Tanner Courtad, and Sean McLaughlin.

Joey is a popular pick for the lead of The Bachelor. Viewers will have to wait and see if he’s chosen to become the next lead, but theories suggest ABC will ask him to star next season. Before The Bachelor airs, ABC will air The Golden Bachelor starring Gerry Turner and Bachelor in Paradise Season 9.

Charity Lawson took advice from former ‘Bachelorette’ Trista Sutter

Before The Bachelorette 2023 finale, Charity Lawson spoke with the first-ever star of The Bachelorette, Trista Sutter, during the Men Tell All. Charity’s taking Trista’s advice with her as she moves forward with Dotun Olubeko in her life.

“She has been married to her final one for 20 years. So like, yes, ma’am,” Charity told Deadline about Trista. “But I wanted to know, for her, what was something that she prioritized or made her relationship last over the years? What advice would you give to me? She essentially just said to keep each other first and prioritize one another. It can be difficult when we’re obviously in the public light and there’s a lot of things going on, a lot of moving parts. But just putting both of us at the forefront of our lives, I think, will just lead to success.”

The Bachelorette Season 20 finale airs Aug. 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

