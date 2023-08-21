'The Bachelorette' 2023 finale is here, and Charity Lawson admits she no longer has feelings for any of the men this season except her final choice.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 finale is here, and fans can’t wait to see what happens between Charity Lawson and her final three men. Charity has to choose between Dotun Olubeko, Joey Graziadei, and Aaron Bryant. Now, after the finale, she admits that she no longer has romantic feelings for any of the men she dated except her final pick.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 finale spoilers ahead.]

Charity Lawson has ‘no’ lingering feelings for her other men after ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 finale

The Bachelorette 2023 finale requires that Charity Lawson makes her most challenging decision yet. She’s fallen in love with three men — Aaron Bryant, Dotun Olubeko, and Joey Graziadei. The preview for the finale shows Charity unsure of who she’ll choose when the finale day comes.

“I am in love, and I know that I am getting engaged, but I don’t know who it’s going to be,” she says in the clip that aired during the Men Tell All.

Ultimately, Charity makes her decision. According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers, she chooses Dotun.

Aaron returned for Charity’s love after she eliminated him during hometowns. While in Fiji, he tells Charity that he still views her as his wife and future mother of his children. While Charity admitted she still had feelings for Aaron after she sent him home, those feelings weren’t enough to outweigh her feelings for Joey and Dotun.

As for Joey, Charity fell hard and fast for the tennis player. But they hit a few speed bumps along the way, especially when it came to hometowns. Joey’s family suggested Charity may not know the “real” Joey, which concerned her.

Now that the finale is over, Charity admits that she has no lingering feelings for any of the men in her season (except Dotun, of course). After the Men Tell All, an interviewer with Extra asked Charity if she still had feelings for any of the men she dumped.

“No, no,” Charity definitively told the interviewer. “I’m sorry, no. N-O. It’s good to see everyone. Everyone seems to be doing good, taking care of themselves, they look great, but, uhm, no. Charity Lawson is very happy.”

Is she engaged after the finale?

Charity Lawson has no feelings for any other men she dated during The Bachelorette 2023 after the finale. So, does this mean she’s engaged and happily in love?

The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers note Charity and Dotun get engaged during the finale and remain engaged during the live After the Final Rose special.

After the finale ends, Charity will give fans more information about her future wedding. As for the other final two men, she no doubt wishes them well. Fans can expect Aaron Bryant to hit the beach next season in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. And Joey Graziadei may be lucky enough to become the next star of The Bachelor.

The Bachelorette Season 20 finale airs Aug. 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

