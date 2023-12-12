Alyson Hannigan's weight loss journey was both physical and emotional during her time as a competitor on the competition dance series.

Alyson Hannigan spent most of her days learning complex routines choreographed by her professional partner, Sasha Farber, throughout her Dancing with the Stars journey. However, the actor wasn’t planning on the upside of ballroom life, including a dramatic 20-pound weight loss and a shedding lot of “emotional baggage.”

Alyson Hannigan shared before and after pics of her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ journey

In September 2023, Alyson Hannigan was announced as one of the celebrities competing in season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. The television star stunned in a white, fringed dress as she took a series of first promotional photos alongside Sasha Farber.

What Hannigan didn’t expect throughout the competition was a dramatic weight loss of 20 pounds that gave her a leaner look. She also didn’t count on shedding lots of “emotional baggage.”

Hannigan shared a before and after series of photos on her Instagram page to honor her journey. She discussed her transformation in the montage’s caption.

“The before and after says it all. I lost 20 pounds of weight and emotional baggage while on Dancing with the Stars,” Hannigan wrote. “I can’t thank Sasha Farber enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!”

Alyson Hannigan’s former ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ friends and fans applauded her transformation

In the comments section of Alyson Hannigan’s Instagram post, the former How I Met Your Mother star’s friends and fans applauded her personal transformation. They said her smile is now “10 times bigger.”

Hannigan’s longtime friend and former Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar focused more on her pal’s personal transformation than weight loss. “I just see confidence gained,” Gellar wrote.

Former Buffy on-screen flame Seth Green, who played Oz to Hannigan’s Willow, claimed, “You’ve always seemed a goddess to me.”

“The emotional growth. Throw away the scale. You look gorgeous in both pictures, and your worth has never been tied to your weight,” a second fan penned.

“You are absolutely beautiful both ways, but I love to hear you regain your confidence. That’s crucial,” noted a third viewer.

Alyson Hannigan said of pro-Sasha Farber, ‘You’re not gonna get rid of me now’

Sasha Farber taught Alyson Hannigan how to dance ballroom and supported her emotional journey as a performer. They created a close bond that Alyson hopes will continue.

Hannigan wrote in a separate Instagram post, “Where do I begin? I really don’t have enough words in my vocabulary to express my gratitude for this experience.”

She revealed she went into the show with “mostly fear,” and how she came out of it was “indescribable.” The actor then thanked Farber for his part in her journey.

“I cannot thank Sasha Farber enough for everything he gave, shared, and experienced with me. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner,” she began.

“Thank you for not giving up on me. Thank you for giving me confidence, making me feel like I could do this, and then getting me there and having so much fun along the way. I am so glad that you came into my life, and you’re not gonna get rid of me now,” Hannigan concluded.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus. The series is expected to return in the fall of 2024.