The new cast of Dancing with the Stars has been announced, and the celebrity performers are an eclectic group of a who’s who in the worlds of music, television, and sports. The cast includes a vintage 1970s star, an Oscar winner, a movie and television star, and one of the most beautiful people in the world.

Who are the celebrity competitors on this season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

On Wednesday, Good Morning America announced the new cast of season 32 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. These performers have excelled in their respective industries, but will they make it to mirrorball status?

Real estate mogul Mauricio Umanskiy, the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, was announced as a competitor. Grammy winner Jason Mraz will also try and master complicated ballroom techniques.

American Pie and How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan is also competing against Oscar winner Mira Sorvino. NFL star Adrian Peterson, Brady Bunch star Barry Williams, and one of People Magazine’s Most beautiful people in the world, supermodel Tyson Beckford.

Also competing are Marvel star Xochitl Gomez, Too Hot to Handle‘s Harry Jowsey, social media star Lele Pons, and comedian and actor Matt Walsh. Subsequently rounding out the cast are former Zoey 101 star Jamie Lyn Spears, former Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.

Who are the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros that will lead their cast partners to victory?

Returning to Dancing with the Stars to assist the new cast in learning complicated ballroom dances are fan favorite pros and a newbie to the series. They will also try and help with whatever nerves the celebs have before hitting the stage.

Female pros include Emma Slater, Daniella Karagach, Britt Stewart, Peta Murgatroyd, Jenna Johnson, and Koko Iwasaki. Joining the group for the first time as a pro is Rylee Arnold.

Rylee is the younger sister of former DWTS pro-Lindsay Arnold. Lindsay is sitting out this season after giving birth to her second daughter.

Male pros include Artem Chigvinstev, Pasha Pashkov, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Brandon Armstrong.

Not returning is Sharna Burgess, who was not asked back for this season. Also sitting out is Whitney Carson, who welcomed her second baby earlier this year.

What else can fans expect from the cast of season 32?

Former ‘Brady Bunch’ star Barry Williams will dance with pro-Peta Murgatroyd on season 32 of ‘Dancing wth the Stars’ | ABC/Andrew Eccles

The judge’s panel will look slightly different as they critique the cast of season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. Derek Hough is now head judge, flanked by returning judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro will helm the series. His co-star is two-time mirrorball winner and former Dancing with the Stars judge Julianne Hough. The season is expected to run through the middle of November 2023.

Likely returning will be fan-favorite segments, including tributes to Disney. Also included are segments that honor influential people in the celebrity’s lives.

Also, there will be nights dedicated to pop performers and more. A tribute to head judge Len Goodman, who died five months after wrapping season 31, is also scheduled.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26, on ABC. It will simultaneously stream on Disney+ and will be available to view the next day on Hulu.