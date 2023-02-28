David Bowie Wasn’t a Fan of This Former Beatle: ‘He’s a Nice Guy’

David Bowie was one of the most popular and influential artists of all time, from his groundbreaking music to his boundary-pushing fashion sense. Many artists think highly of him. But Bowie had his own opinions on his musical peers, including an unfavorable view of Paul McCartney’s music.

David Bowie’s legendary career as a musician and actor

Bowie took an interest in music in the early ’60s, while he was still just a teenager. He joined bands, including the Konrads and the King Bees. But it wasn’t until he went solo that he found success.

In 1967, he released his debut album, David Bowie. The work that followed, including the albums The Man Who Sold the World, and The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, cemented his status as an avant-garde rock star.

Bowie found mainstream success as his fan base grew. He released the acclaimed albums Diamond Dogs, Heroes, and Let’s Dance, as well as hit singles like “Starman,” “Life on Mars?,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Fame,” “Heroes,” and “Let’s Dance.”

He also worked as an actor, with roles in The Man Who Fell to Earth, Labyrinth, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, and Zoolander.

In addition to his music, Bowie was praised for his off-the-wall concert costumes, his acting career, and his openness about being bisexual — something that was not openly talked about in the ’70s.

David Bowie said he ‘didn’t like’ Paul McCartney’s music, but still called him ‘a nice guy’

Bowie was known as a great musician and his peers called him an influence. An interview clip shows that Bowie sometimes didn’t feel the same way about his fellow artists.

When asked how he felt about about his “contemporaries,” like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones,” Bowie replied, “In what way?” The interviewer pressed on, asking his opinions on the band members.

“I like some of Mick [Jagger, frontman of the Rolling Stones]’s things,” Bowie said. “I don’t like much of Paul [McCartney, Beatles member]’s. He’s a nice guy. I met him a couple of times. I don’t know him. I think I know Mick better.”

Bowie and Jagger were friends and collaborators. They released a cover of “Dancing in the Street” in 1985 as a charity single for Live Aid, along with a music video.

David Bowie’s death and legacy

Bowie died on Jan. 10, 2016, just three days after the release of his final album, Blackstar. He won five posthumous Grammys for his work on the album, including Best Rock Performance, Best Alternative Music Album, and Best Rock Song.

He is still considered one of the greatest rock stars of all time. His legacy can be seen in many of today’s artists, from flamboyant stage costumes to psychedelic ’70s rock sounds.