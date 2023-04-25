1 ‘Deadliest Catch’ Alum Has Re-Joined the Time Bandit for the First Time Since 2016

Fans of the hit reality TV show, Deadliest Catch, will be thrilled to know that Andy Hillstrand is returning this season. He’s a fan-favorite and a series veteran. Here’s what you need to know about his career, his departure, and his return to the Discovery show.

Andy Hillstrand starred in ‘Deadliest Catch’ with his brothers

Hillstrand is a seasoned fisherman and a familiar face to fans of Deadliest Catch. He is part of the Hillstrand family, which includes his brothers Jonathan and Newl, who are the owners of one of the show’s featured ships, the Time Bandit.

The Time Bandit at sea | Discovery via Youtube

Hillstrand has been fishing for over 30 years. And his experience and expertise made him an invaluable member of the Time Bandit crew.

Andy Hillstrand returns to ‘Deadliest Catch’ for the first time since 2016

In Season 13, Andy’s brother Jonathan revealed he was leaving Deadliest Catch. And subsequently, both he and Andy, and the Time Bandit, were absent throughout the next seasons.

In an interview with EW, the fishermen revealed that they had a spinoff called Hillstranded in the works with Discovery. But when scheduling issues arose, they decided to leave Deadliest Catch.

“It was a lot about our rights to do our own brand,” Andy said. “There was a lot of misunderstanding. We thought Discovery had everything they needed, but then they came back and said they needed pickup shots, so our schedule was pretty much screwed.”

“It got to the point in our relationship where something had to change, and we just said enough’s enough,” he continued. “So we butted heads for a while.”

Jonathan eventually returned for season 16. And the full Time Bandit crew — minus Andy — came back in season 17.

But while his brother and crewmates returned, Andy was still nowhere to be seen. He had been a large part of the show for years. And his long-term departure was a shock to fans.

Luckily, however, Andy’s hiatus is over. As reported by EW, fans will see him back on Time Bandit for the first time since 2016.

Here’s when ‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 19 premieres and who else is in the cast

Deadliest Catch premiered on the Discovery Channel in 2005 and has been a hit with viewers ever since. The show follows the lives of fishermen as they brave the treacherous waters of the Bering Sea to catch king crabs. The Emmy Award-winning series has been praised for its realistic portrayal of the fishing industry and the dangers that fishermen face.

Along with Andy and the F/V Time Bandit, the new season will also see the return of the F/V Northwestern with Captain Sig Hansen and his daughter and co-captain, Mandy. New cast members include Captain Linda Greenlaw of the F/V Summer Bay, Captain Sophia “Bob” Nielsen of the F/V Saga, Captain Jack Bunnell of the F/V Barbara J, and Captain Rick Shelford of the F/V Aleutian Lady.

Season 19 of Deadliest Catch is set to premiere on April 18, 2023, on the Discovery Channel. New episodes will air weekly on Tuesday nights at 8 PM EST.