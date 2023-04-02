‘Deadliest Catch’ 2023: Premiere Date, Season 19 Captains, and More

Discovery Channel is headed back out to sea. Deadliest Catch returns in April 2023 with new episodes featuring a mix of seasoned skippers and novice fishermen who are trying their luck in the Bering Sea.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 19 premieres April 18

The 19th season of Deadliest Catch premieres Tuesday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel. The super-sized two-hour premiere will also be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

In the latest season of the long-running reality series, rising Alaskan Crab prices have both newcomers and experienced captains hoping to score a big payday. But those sky-high prices, combined with tensions with Russia and China, are fueling illegal fishing. Veterans and newbies will have to band together to defend their fishing grounds if they hope to thrive in a competitive and dangerous industry.

“All of us are facing a new threat,” Captain Sig Hansen says in a teaser for the new season (via Facebook).

Linda Greenlaw of ‘The Perfect Storm’ joins the Discovery reality series

Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski’ and Linda Greenlaw of ‘Deadliest Catch’ | Discovery Channel

This season of Deadliest Catch will feature a mix of new and familiar faces. Joining the show for the first time is a woman who is new to Discovery Channel, but whose name may be familiar to some viewers.

Linda Greenlaw is America’s only female swordfishing captain and a survivor of the hurricane depicted in The Perfect Storm. (In that movie, she’s depicted by Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.) Now, Greenlaw has set her sights on the Last Frontier. She brings her more than 40 years of fishing experience to Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski’s F/V Summer Bay.

“I wanted to learn from the best — and I did,” Greenlaw said of her time on Deadliest Catch in an interview with the Bangor Daily News. “Wild Bill is not the most patient teacher, but his safety record and fishing ability are second to none. We are sort of like the odd couple. He’s all gruff and negative while I’m sheer optimism.”

Meet the rest of the ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast

‘Deadliest Catch’ | Discovery

The other Deadliest Catch captains featured in season 19 include:

Captain Sig Hansen of the F/V Northwestern. He’s joined by his co-captain and daughter Mandy Hansen, who is taking on a bigger role on the vessel and in the family business.

Captain Jake Anderson on the F/V Saga and his new captain-in-training Sophia “Bob” Nielsen. Sophia, 23, is a third-generation fisher who has lost both her parents but is determined to continue her family’s legacy. Her goal? To take over as captain of her family’s 74-foot wooden hull vessel, the F/V Victory.

Captain Andy Hillstrand of the F/V Time Bandit, returning to Deadliest Catch for the first time since 2016. He works side by side with his brothers Johnathan and Neal.

Captain Jack Bunnell, the 28-year-old rookie at the helm of the F/V Barbara J. But long-standing skipper Steve “Harley” Davidson will battle him for control of the storied crabber.

Captain Keth Colburn of the F/V Wizard. He is joined by deckhand Jacob Hutchins, who hopes to become one of the first Black crabbing captains on the Bering Sea.

Captain Sean Dwyer of the F/V Aleutian Lady and fourth-generation fisherman Rick Shelford, who are both eager to build their own fishing empire.

