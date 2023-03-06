Parker Schnabel Digs for Treasure in New Season of ‘Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail’

Parker Schnabel is seeking a shot at redemption. The prospector washed out in the last season of the discovery+ and Discovery Channel reality series Gold Rush. Now, he’s hoping to turn his luck around. To do that, he heads to South America, where he’s on the hunt for millions of dollars in lost gold in new episodes of Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail.

A new season of ‘Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail’ premieres in April

Parker Schnabel in ‘Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail’ | Discovery

The new season of the Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail premieres Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel. The Gold Rush spinoff will also stream on discovery+.

In the most recent season of Gold Rush, Parker’s new mine in Alaska was a total bust. With his land lease in the Yukon running out, he’s on the hunt for new opportunities. He thinks he may have found them in South America, where he braves extreme conditions in an attempt to recover $100 million in gold hidden in the ground.

“Best adventure ever will be airing next month,” Parker teased in an Instagram post. “It was pretty brutal but amazing country, people and of course gold.”

Parker Schnabel and the rest of the ‘Gold Rush’ cast head to Peru

With a washout in Alaska and an expiring land lease in the Yukon, Parker looks to South America to turn the tide and expand his golden empire.??✨

? #Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail premieres on Friday, April 7 at 9p on @Discovery pic.twitter.com/hLqzPSwGjW — Gold Rush (@Gold_Rush) March 3, 2023

Parker’s search for gold will take him to some of the most remote and unforgiving parts of South America. The Gold Rush cast members – who also include Tyler Mahoney, Danny Etheridge, and Dr. Diego Lazarzaburu – will follow in the footsteps of the Incas and they chase down leads in their hunt for fresh ground to mine Peru. In the process, they’ll cross inhospitable terrain and raging rivers while also seeking advice from local miners, some of whom have been digging on their land for generations.

“If you actually want to find world-class ground, you actually have to go where nobody else goes,” Parker says in a sneak peek at the new season (via Twitter). “South America has a lot of ounces in the ground, but it’s not for the faint of heart.”

A medical emergency threatens to end Parker’s search for gold in the new season of the ‘Gold Rush’ spinoff

‘Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail’ | Discovery

The new season of Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail will also feature a prospect in Madre Di Dios, a rich gold district in the Amazon jungle; mining with the indigenous Harakmbut tribe; and a trek to Peru’s La Rinconada, a gold mine perched 17,000 feet above sea level.

Parker and his crew will blast out gold in unventilated tunnels with hand-lit explosives. They’ll also discover a modern-day gold rush in Bolivia and prospect in the footsteps of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in the high deserts. However, just as he’s about to make a deal on a piece of ground to mine, a medical emergency threatens to bring a premature end to Parker’s hunt for gold on a new continent.

“I’m genuinely scared,” one of the crew worries as someone puts an IV in the Gold Rush star. “He is not well at all.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.