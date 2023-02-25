‘Naked and Afraid’ Brings Back Past Contestants for New Solo Spinoff

Survival reality show Naked and Afraid is getting even more intense. Naked and Afraid: Solo, a new spinoff of the Discovery Channel series, will see past contestants attempt to survive on their own in the wilderness for 21 days, without the support of a partner.

‘Naked and Afraid: Solo’ premieres in March 2023

Naked and Afraid cast members might be stranded in some of the harshest and most remote spots on earth. But they’ve always been able to rely on a partner for help during their ordeal, at least at first. Naked and Afraid: Solo shakes things up by dropping eight of the show’s battle-tested contestants in the wilderness and challenging them to survive for 21 days, completely alone.

Naked and Afraid: Solo takes place across three continents, with locations including a bug-infested South American rainforest, frigid African scrubland, and the blisteringly Mexican jungle. Each contestant will have to rely solely on their own ingenuity, skills, and will to survive.

“This is just a different level of survival,” one contestant says in a teaser (via EW) for the series.

“Solitude can be a form of torture,” another says.

Naked and Afraid: Solo premieres Sunday, March 12 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

Eight former contestants will return for the new survival show spinoff

Eight contestants from past seasons of Naked and Afraid will return for the new spinoff. They include Kaila Cummins, a bladesmith and avid bowhunter, and Jamie Frizzell, a lifeguard and bushcraft instructor. Both are seeking redemption after early tap-outs in 2022’s Naked and Afraid XL: Next Level. Also returning are Naked and Afraid Season 14 contestants Terra Short, who was the first transgender woman to compete on the show, and Cheeny Plante, a SERE instructor who has taught survival skills to Air Force combatants.

Here’s the full list of Naked and Afraid: Solo contestants:

Jamie Frizzell

Fernando Calderon

Suzanne Zeta

James Lewis

Cheeny Plante

Shanika Malcolm

Terra Short

Kaila Cumings

New episodes of ‘Naked and Afraid’ are currently airing on Discovery Channel

Naked and Afraid: Solo will air immediately following new episodes of Naked and Afraid Season 15 on Discovery Channel.

In the new season of that show, contestants are confronted with unpredictable temperatures, hungry insects, pounding rain, and more challenges as they fight to survive harsh conditions in locations such as the jungles of Guyana and Mexico’s notorious Devil’s Canyon. In the season premiere, which aired Feb. 19, Sam, a military vet from the U.K., and Lilly, a survivalist from Austria, teamed up to become the first foreign participants to attempt a 21-day challenge on U.S. soil as they worked together to survive in a remote part of New Mexico. Future episodes will feature a role reversal when a pair of veteran Naked and Afraid medics try to survive in front of the cameras, as well as the return of four survivalists who tapped out in previous challenges.

