‘Naked and Afraid’: Producers Revealed the 4 Criteria for Choosing a Filming Location

A new season of Naked and Afraid premieres tonight on Discovery and fans of the reality TV show are eager to tune in. The survival-based show tests the will of two individuals (typically one woman and one man) as they try to brave the elements without access to clothing or food. With the exception of one another, the contestants operate in near-constant isolation in a remote location. And while the show follows some fundamental rules, Season 15 promises some truly unique circumstances.

Anthony trying to catch his prey on ‘Naked and Afraid’ Season 15 | Discovery Channel

Some locations of ‘Naked and Afraid’ Season 15 have already been revealed

When it comes to Naked and Afraid, new contestants typically equal new locations, and season 15 is no exception. Thus far, a few locations have already been revealed to fans of the reality TV show. The new season will start off in a rugged desert based in northern New Mexico. About an hour’s drive east of the glitz and glam of Las Vegas, the Sabasino Region of New Mexico will feature cliff-lined canyons that contestants will be forced to navigate.

But Naked and Afraid Season 15 isn’t restricted to remote locales in the United States. This upcoming season will also dump some cast members in a jungle outside of the U.S. The show will also be based in Guyana this season. Guyana is a country in South America famed for its dense rainforests, so cast members will certainly have plenty to contend with.

How are new locations for the reality TV show chosen?

But just how do the producers of Naked and Afraid settle on new locations for the hit reality TV show? Turns out there are four main criteria that have to be met in order for a place to be considered a viable locale for the show to be filmed. While speaking to Reality Blurred, Steve Rankin, who serves as an executive producer for the show, got candid about what he looks for when scouting a new location.

The first criterion may seem obvious to Naked and Afraid fans. For starters, the location has to be remote. This is essential to making the cast members feel as if they are indeed secluded from the general population and key resources. Rankin and his team also make sure that the place isn’t too extreme temperature-wise. Too hot or too cold and a potential area is quickly ruled out. Access to resources is also something that is taken into consideration. Contestants need to be able to access drinkable water during their 21-day stay. Finally, a potential location needs to have a clear path of evacuation in the event of a true emergency. If a location ticks all four of the boxes, it’s considered viable

Do the producers interact with the ‘Naked and Afraid’ contestants?

Once a location is chosen, Naked and Afraid contestants are mostly left to fend for themselves. Though there is typically a small production crew nearby (a maximum of six people at a time) the cast is often left to their own devices. According to Rankin, the show functions best when contestants truly feel isolated. This means that he and his team butt out, especially once nightfall hits. We’re sure that fans of the show are itching to see what new trials and tribulations will befall the season 15 contestants.