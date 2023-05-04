Divorce, Greed, and Revenge: ‘Blood & Money’ Explores the Charla Mack Case [Exclusive Clip]

Oxygen’s true crime series Blood & Money will take a deep dive into the 2006 case of Charla Mack, who went missing after the report of an active shooter in Reno.

The city of Reno erupted into chaos after a public figure is shot at by an unknown sniper. A seemingly unrelated call across town puts investigators on a path to uncover a surprising connection and meticulous plot of greed and revenge.

How is Charla Mack connected? And what will Blood & Money explore in an upcoming episode?

News of an active shooter sends Reno residents scrambling

News broke of an active shooter in the Reno area and the community scrambled to account for the whereabouts of their loved ones. “On June 12, 2006, Charla Mack, my best friend, she was supposed to drop her daughter off at her husband Darren’s house,” Chandra Mayer recounted in an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “And then come over to my house.”

Blood & Money key art | Oxygen

“When she wasn’t at my house, I knew something was wrong,” Mayer continued. Mayer’s bond with Mack was solid. They were both stay-at-home moms and Mayer recalled Mack’s playful side. “She was mischievous,” she shared. Adding, “She loved a good little prank. She was a hard worker, she was stubborn.”

Another one of Mack’s friends, Christine Libert said, “She had a shirt that said, ‘You laugh at me because I’m different. I laugh at you because you’re all the same.’ And that was really kind of true to her nature. She didn’t apologize for who she was. And what you saw was what you got.”

Family and friends frantically search for Charla Mack

Libert recalled sitting on her couch at home when she got a phone call from a friend. “And she said there’s this stuff on the news,” she said. “There’s a judge that’s been shot downtown. Something’s going on. This is all so crazy.”

“When I heard the news about the judge being shot, Charla was supposed to be at my house,” Mayer said. “She wasn’t.”

Mack’s mother, Soorya Townley also searched for her daughter asking friends if anyone had contacted her. “My friend said ‘I’ve been calling but she’s not picking up,'” she recalled.

Mack’s friends voiced their concerns as time ticked on that Mack was missing.

Were Charla Mack and the judge connected?

So was Mack connected to the shooting in any way? Friends eventually find out that Mack had been murdered and then wonder if her murder was connected to the judge’s murder.

The case unravels with twists and turns and a peek into Charla and Darren Mack’s seemingly happy marriage. Behind the smiling photos were allegations of abuse and eventually divorce.

But how do divorce proceedings end in the murder of two people? Investigators follow the winding and twisted path that takes them on a wild ride to uncover what happened to Charla Mack.

Blood & Money episode “The Business of Divorce” airs Saturday, May 13 at 9 pm ET/PT on Oxygen.