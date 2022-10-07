Doja Cat’s Miserable-Looking, Hairball-Puking Cats Thoroughly Amuse the Singer

It’s been only a few years since Doja Cat released her first studio album. But the singer/rapper has become one of the most-talked-about artists in years. Her net worth reportedly sits comfortably around $4 million. Yet despite her fame and fortune, Doja Cat is as obsessed with her cats as any other pet owner.

The singer put cats at the center of her hit single ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’

Doja Cat | Getty Images for Shein

In her music video for the single “Get Into It (Yuh),” Doja Cat goes the extra mile to include her favorite animal at the center of the action. The video, directed by Mike Diva, sees Doja Cat star as a space commander on a mission to rescue her kidnapped cat from aliens. And the resulting music video, released in January 2022, is as wild as fans might expect.

“Get Into It (Yuh)” peaked at number 20 on the charts. But it’s far from Doja’s first catchy tune to get a ton of love. In fact, the Grammy winner has already landed numerous hits on the same album, Planet Her. The collection, her third studio album, already spawned singles such as “Kiss Me More,” “You Right,” “Need to Know,” and “Woman.”

Doja Cat has a complicated relationship with her pet cats

i named my new cat Raymus he’s 4 months old and an oriental shorthair pic.twitter.com/OKNgvccbC4 — spooky cat (@DojaCat) March 8, 2021

According to her social media accounts, Doja Cat adores her pet cats, Alex and Raymus (aka Ray). Like most other cats, they generally look miserable and vomit around the house — a fact she shared on Instagram. But Doja’s bond with her pets is genuine. She got Ray, a black and white oriental shorthair, in March 2021, she said on Twitter. In addition, she poked fun at his “f*cked-up meow” in an Instagram Story.

As for Alex, Doja has shared videos of her singing with the vocal kitty. And she jokingly “forced” the unamused-looking feline to watch her twerk on TikTok. Clearly, the rapper has a lot of fun bonding with her cats and fans at the same time. In fact, her social media posts only reaffirm why she settled on her stage name.

How did Doja Cat come up with her feline stage name?

Inventive artists often adopt catchy stage names to help propel them to fame. In the case of Doja Cat — whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini — her stage name is derived from her two favorite things. “Doja” comes from her affinity for cannabis, particularly the doja strain she once favored.

Though Doja Cat said she no longer partakes in cannabis, she admits she was once an enthusiast. But her love of cats — from which she gets the second part of her stage name — persists. As her social media followers can attest, Doja continues to earn her place in the world as an honorary “Cat.”

