Dolly Parton said she relied on one man in a major way. She admitted to having had a crush on him for years.

Dolly Parton has never been one to hide it when she has a crush. She has spoken openly about her flirtations with co-stars and other musicians. While many of her crushes have recognizable names, others are not as famous. Parton said she spent years pining after a man who played an important role in her life.

Dolly Parton said she had a crush on one of her doctors

Parton has spoken both openly and often about having plastic surgery.

“I have had little ‘nature enhancements’ for a number of years,” she wrote in her book Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business. “I have had nips and tucks and trims and sucks, boobs and waist and butt and such, eyes and chin and back again, pills and peels and other frills, and I’ll never graduate from collagen.”

She explained that she primarily relied on two Los Angeles-based doctors.

“My two main miracle workers in L.A. are Dr. Frank Kamer and Dr. John Grossman of Los Angeles,” she wrote. “I have put my face in Dr. Kamer’s hands, literally. He does his best to make me look good.”

Parton said that she long harbored a crush on Dr. Kamer.

“He’s a great-looking man himself, and I’ve had a crush on him for years,” she wrote. “‘Won’t you just kiss the face you’ve been so kind to?’ I beg him, but he just keeps cutting and pasting.”

She said she has never felt embarrassed about having work done

Parton said she feels no shame about her cosmetic procedures. She views them as a way to look more like herself.

“Having had plastic surgery is something I am not embarrassed about,” she wrote. “I have done it and will do it again when something in my mirror doesn’t look to me like it belongs on Dolly Parton.”

Parton said she wants a physical appearance that matches the beauty of her spirit.

“It may look like vanity, and maybe some of it is, but to me it has more to do with feeling good about yourself,” she wrote. “I feel it is my duty to myself and my public. My spirit is too beautiful and alive to live in some dilapidated old body if it doesn’t have to. And I don’t. It’s like keeping up a racehorse or a show dog. I’m more like a workhorse than a thoroughbred, but I don’t want to look like it any more than I have to.”

Dolly Parton has always spoken openly about her celebrity crushes

Over the years, Parton has listed people like Johnny Cash, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Jimmy Fallon among her celebrity crushes. She explained that most of her crushes have one trait in common: she starred in a movie with them.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever been starstruck,” she told InStyle. “I’ve had a lot of star crushes, usually with every male co-star I’ve ever had.”

Despite this, Parton has been happily married to her husband for decades.