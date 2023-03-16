Why Dolly Parton’s Latest Album Was Written With Her Husband in Mind

Dolly Parton is ready for a “rock star” life. This artist announced her upcoming rock album, inspired by her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and her husband’s love for rock ‘n’ roll. Here’s what we know about the “Queen of Country’s” latest project.

Dolly Parton is known for her country music

Inductee Dolly Parton performs onstage during attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

She’s the Queen of Country — and a “rock star” in the making. Parton released hits like “I Will Always Love You,” “9 to 5,” and “Jolene.” Now, the songwriter has her sights set on a new genre, inspired by her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and her husband’s affinity for rock.

Dolly Parton is writing rock music with her husband in mind

Parton released her Run, Rose, Run album in 2022, although she already has her sights set on a rock album.

“When I got nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I thought ‘Well, no better time to do it,’” Parton said during an interview with Pollstar. “I had always wanted to do it. My husband is a big hard rock ’n’ roll fan, and for years I thought, ‘One of these days I’d like to do an album mainly just for him, just to kind of do it.’”

Carl Dean and Parton wed in 1966 and remain together today — even if her husband prefers life outside the spotlight.

“When I got nominated, I thought, ‘Why not just go ahead and do it while the iron’s hot?’ Maybe have some of the greats, the legends of rock ‘n’ roll sing along with me,” Parton added in the same interview.

The artist confirmed she’s in the process of gathering information and notifying collaborators. However, her primary focus is currently on the Run, Rose, Run movie, even if she’s “looking forward” to her rock-centered album.

During an interview on The View, Parton revealed she has “great artists” singing with her for the upcoming release. That includes Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry, and Steven Tyler. There’ll be covers of “Stairway to Heaven” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” although the full tracklist hasn’t been released.

“We got a lot of great artists, iconic singers that are gonna actually be on with us so I’m really looking forward to it,” she noted. There’s no confirmed premiere date for this album, although already-released music by Parton is available on most major streaming platforms.

Is Dolly Parton in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

In 2022, Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, joining Eric Clapton, The Beatles, Stevie Nicks, Elvis Presley, and other legendary performers. She also took to the stage at the ceremony, performing “Rockin’” for the audience.

“I figure if I’m gonna be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I’m going to have to earn it,” Parton said before strumming her guitar.