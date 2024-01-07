Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson both went over the workout schedules they followed to remain in great shape.

Mark Wahlberg has been as passionate about fitness as he’s been with his acting career. His Pain and Gain co-star Dwayne Johnson has a very similar lifestyle as well. But there was one aspect of Wahlberg’s schedule that Johnson shared he couldn’t do.

Dwayne Johnson and Mark Wahlberg once revealed their workout schedules

Dwayne Johnson and Mark Wahlberg | Uri Schanker/Getty Images

Wahlberg and Johnson have always been some of the most disciplined actors in the film industry. Johnson has often documented his grueling bodybuilding routine, which includes eating several high-protein meals a day and early AM workouts. Wahlberg’s work ethic isn’t too different.

“Oh, man. Between my physical fitness and my faith, I have so much discipline in my life. And I have such a positive outlook on life, the opportunities that I have, and the things I’ve been able to accomplish in my life,” Wahlberg once told Bodybuilding. “It starts out when I’m up at 4 o’clock in the morning. I’m in the kitchen making breakfast. At 5 o’clock I’m in the gym. By 6:30 I’ve already had another shake. At 7:30 I’m eating a couple turkey burgers, dropping the kids off at school. By 9 o’clock I’m having another meal, and I’ve already been to church and worked out. I feel like there isn’t anything I can’t accomplish.”

In the same interview, Johnson quipped that he wouldn’t be able to get the same amount of work done that early.

“Certainly not all that by 9 o’clock,” Johnson said. “But the training for me has become very defining; it has become part of my life, my lifestyle. It’s defined me in many ways. When I was 14 years old, I started training and I thought to myself, ‘I want to be successful.’ And the way I know how to be successful, I think, [is from] the men I admire. Those men in my life were pro wrestlers; [they] were my uncles and my dad. Then they were also Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.”

Mark Wahlberg once shared how he worked out for ‘Pain and Gain’

Wahlberg had to get into phenomenal shape for Pain and Gain. The Departed star co-starred alongside Johnson and Anthony Mackie in the feature, with the trio portraying real-life bodybuilders searching for wealth. Wahlberg achieved his Pain and Gain physique by simply lifting heavy and eating big. It was a process he was used to doing for his film projects.

“It’s not something I do every day of every month of every year. It’s for specific projects. After we finished Pain & Gain, I went right into 2 Guns [with Denzel Washington], so I immediately had to lose 30 pounds in 30 days. So I started playing basketball right away, full court basketball every day to shed the weight. And then I changed my supplementation program,” Wahlberg said in a 2013 interview with Men’s Health.

He also confided that he often preferred working either alone or with a group depending on particular circumstances. When it came to Johnson, Wahlberg confided that he simply didn’t have the time to train with the Fast 8 star.

“We had very busy twelve hour days, so he’d train while he was home and I’d train before I got to the set. [Pain & Gain co-star] Anthony Mackie and I worked out a couple of times. And when we were shooting at the gym location, everybody would mess around,” Wahlberg said.