George Harrison was a spiritual being and the conversations Elton John had with him proved that he was something of a wise sage

After The Beatles disbanded in 1970, Elton John was the most in-demand artist from the U.K. John developed a friendship with John Lennon, as the pair collaborated on several projects. His relationship with George Harrison was less intimate, but Harrison gave Elton John some advice that led the “Tiny Dancer” singer to call him the ‘sage of The Beatles.’”

George Harrison gave Elton John advice to help him on his road to sobriety

During the 1970s ad 1980s, John hit the peak of his fame where he was releasing hits like “Bennie and the Jets,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” and “Rocket Man”. However, his fame led to excess as he struggled with addiction to alcohol and drugs. In 1990, he took the first step to recovery by checking in to rehab.

One person who encouraged him to seek help was Harrison. Harrison was a spiritual person and fully aware of the dangers of fame. In an interview with Rolling Stone, John said Harrison was “forthright” and scolded him a few times for his drug problem. However, it helped him learn there was more to life than fame and fortune.

“It’s very hard to put into words. He was very forthright, and he actually administered quite a few tellings-off to me about my drug problem,” Sir Elton shared. “I think he was the kind of sage of the Beatles. He was the youngest member. But as people said, he was very spiritual and very serious about his religious beliefs. It wasn’t just a five-minute-wonder thing with him. He found something worth more than fame, more than fortune, more than anything. I think that helped him the last few months of his life. Because he was pretty stoic.”

Harrison felt bad for John as he tried to live up to The Beatles

During the 1960s, The Beatles set a precedent for success that remains unattainable for many artists. In a 1976 interview with India Today, the former Beatle spoke about living up to people’s expectations after The Beatles ended. He said it made his solo career exhausting, so he pursued spiritual fulfillment instead of material gain. George Harrison said he felt bad for someone like Elton John because John wanted what The Beatles had, but Harrison realized that fame and wealth are ultimately meaningless.

“It was such a strain having to live up to people’s conceptions of The Beatles and not be able to do what I really wanted to do,” Harrison said. “I’m not knocking it, man; I’ve done it all: got drunk, fooled around, done crazy things and had a great time. But that’s not where it’s at. It’s OK for a while, but finally, you want something deeper. I think that we all ought to increase our God-consciousness and try and find a purpose in life.”

“Now that the initial ‘love generation’ fad is over, there is a more genuine recognition of the need for a spiritual fulfilment,” he continued. “Look at Elton John: he’s the only one who’s come near to the Beatles and I feel so sorry for him. All that fame and all that money, and ultimately it means so little.”

Harrison wasn’t a fan of Sir Elton’s music

While George Harrison was kind to Elton John, he was brutally honest about his music. Harrison had more of a folk/rock sound later in his career and steered away from pop music. John’s music did cater to the pop market, and Harrison said he wasn’t a fan.

“Well, Elton John’s music is something I’ve never thought much of,” Harrison told India Today. “It all sounds the same, though I think he’s written a good song once (many years ago, of course). His music is made to a formula: throw in lyrics, throw in four chords, shake well, and there it is, the new Elton John super-hit!”