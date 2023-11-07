Elvis Presley’s Cousin Disputes Priscilla Presley’s Truth After Tearful Piers Morgan Interview: ‘Priscilla Only Cares About Priscilla’

The son of a member of the Memphis Mafia shares their point of view about statements Priscilla made regarding her relationships with Elvis, his friends, and Lisa Marie Presley in a new interview.

Elvis Presley‘s cousin Danny Smith disputes Prisiclla Presley’s tearful truth shared during a new interview with Piers Morgan. Smith has a different opinion about Priscilla’s comments regarding Lisa Marie Presley and other aspects of life with Elvis Presley at Graceland.

On his YouTube channel, Memphis Mafia Kid, Danny Smith discusses Priscilla Presley’s commentary to Piers Morgan and gives his point of view regarding it. Here’s what he had to say.

“Some of the going over about how close her and Lisa Marie were, there’s no doubt in my mind,” Smith said. “They were opposites.”

He continued, “They disagreed a whole lot. Now, that was from way back.”

“Nothing I’m fixing to tell you, Lisa didn’t already say herself. Lisa, if she would have had her way, would have lived in Memphis at Graceland,” Smith explained.

“The reason I know that is that she said it more than one time. She dreaded going back to California to be with her mother. I’m not saying she didn’t love her mother, but let’s tell it like it really was,” he concluded. “Her happiest times were at Graceland.”

After Elvis Presley died, Lisa Marie didn’t call Prisiclla first; she called Linda Thompson Danny Smith says

Piggybacking on his statements regarding Lisa Marie and Priscilla’s relationship, Danny Smith says that when Elvis died, Priscilla wasn’t the first person Lisa called. It was Linda Thompson, Elvis’ girlfriend of four years.

“When her daddy passed away, she called Linda,” Smith says. He segued into another story regarding Linda Thompson, which correlates to Pricilla’s Piers Morgan interview.

“The truth of the matter is, Priscilla said there that they sent a plane for her [after Elvis’ death]. Linda was going to fly on that plane, and Priscilla would not have it,” he revealed.

“She did not want Linda on that plane. The…fact…truth,” Smith deadpanned. “I have to tell it like it is.”

He said another thing that “burns” him is that many of the Memphis Mafia were “purposely left out of pretty much everything, including books and movies.”

“The reason I know that was done is because those guys were with Elvis as long as, and most of them longer than Priscilla ever was,” Smith explained. “Those guys knew the truth, and Priscilla knew that.”

Priscilla Presley only had Memphis Mafia members around ‘that she could control,’ says Danny Smith

(L-R, standing) Billy Smith, Bill Morris, Lamar Fike, Jerry Schilling, Sheriff Roy Nixon, Vernon Presley, Charlie Hodge, Sonny West, George Klein, Marty Lacker. (L-R, front) Dr. George Nichopoulos, Elvis Presley, Red West | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Image

Concluding his remarks about Priscilla Presley’s interview with Piers Morgan, Danny Smith believes she never really cared for Elvis Presley’s close circle of friends. However, there were some exceptions.

“Let me tell you my opinion of it,” he concluded. “Priscilla has never really cared about any of the guys.”

“The only ones she had around her are the ones that kissed her a**,” Smith declared. “That she could control.”

“Priscilla only cares about Priscilla,” Smith said. “That’s what I believe. This fairytale love…I’m not saying they didn’t care about each other. I’m saying it wasn’t quite like she wants it to be.”

Danny Smith’s father, Billy Smith, was a member of Elvis Presley’s Memphis Mafia. He lived at Graceland with his parents, Billy and Jo, until Elvis’ death in August 1977.