The King of Rock and Roll rang in the new year in very different ways over a decade of his life.

The holiday season was happy for Elvis Presley, who made sure he spent plenty of time recharging at his Graceland home with family and friends. However, New Year’s Eve held a special place in his life, as the festive celebration fell right between Christmas Day and his birthday on January 8. How did Elvis typically spend New Year’s Eve? Here are the details.

For over a decade, Elvis Presley hosted a big New Year’s bash

According to the Elvis History Blog, Elvis Presley held a big New Year’s Eve bash annually in 1962. It coincided with Prisiclla Beaulieu’s arrival at his Graceland home, where she would live with Elvis until 1972.

The tradition began with a fireworks display at Graceland and a Memphis’ Manhattan Club party for over 200 family, friends, and fans. The following New Year’s Eve was spent quietly watching movies at the Memphian theater, which Elvis rented out for the evening.

It would be two years before Elvis held a large-scale New Year’s Eve party. It, too, was held at the Manhattan Club.

The first three events were held at the Manhattan Club. The following two were at the Thunderbird Lounge, and the last two were at TJ’s, a Memphis club.

Guests at these parties enjoyed a catered dinner and entertainment. Some acts who entertained at Elvis’s New Year’s Eve celebrations were singers B.J. Thomas and Ronnie Milsap.

What was the last big New Year’s Eve party hosted by Elvis Presley?

The last big New Year’s Eve party hosted by Elvis Presley was in 1971 as the King of Rock and Roll ushered in 1972. On December 31, 1971, a small, private party was held at Graceland.

Elvis did not host large-scale events to close out the old year in the following years. By the end of 1972, Elvis was reportedly dieting in anticipation of filming his satellite TV concert in Hawaii on January 14, 1973.

1974 Elvis spent a quiet New Year’s Eve at home at Graceland. By the following year, Elvis was on the road.

On December 31, 1975, he appeared at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan. One year later, he welcomed the new year at Civic Center Arena in Pittsburgh.

Elvis Presley also spent two consecutive New Year’s Eve’s in Germany

Elvis Presley serving with the United States Army in Germany | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

During 1958 and 1959, Elvis Presley served in Germany as a soldier in the United States Army. Therefore, he rang in the country on two consecutive New Year’s Eve.

One year-end he spent alone. However, as he was seeing Priscilla in 1959, they likely rang in the new year together.

Elvis left his military career behind in 1960. That same year, he reportedly flew back to Memphis to spend the holiday season at home as he was in Hollywood shooting Wild in the Country then.

To ring in 1961, his last as a single man before Priscilla Presley moved to Memphis permanently, Elvis partied in Las Vegas. He was filming Kid Galahad in California, so Vegas was close enough for a quick getaway.

Elvis Presley died at his Graceland home on Aug. 16, 1977. He was 42.