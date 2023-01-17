Elvis Presley Roared With ‘Laughter’ in This 1 Graceland Room Which Holds a Special Place in Priscilla Presley’s Heart

Elvis Presley‘s Graceland home was the spot of many happy memories for the legendary entertainer, his wife Priscilla, his daughter Lisa Marie, and their family and friends. However, some rooms in the home bring back a flood of memories. One area brings a smile to Priscilla’s face recalling how Elvis roared with “laughter” during a moment with some of his inner circle.

Elvis Presley | Ullstein Bild/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley admits that Elvis Presley wanted them to ‘look good for each other’ while living at Graceland

In a Vogue interview, Priscilla discussed life with the king of rock and roll while recalling some of her most iconic outfits during her marriage to Elvis. She said that Elvis prioritized their relationship during his time off the road and in Graceland’s inner sanctum.

“Even at Graceland, he would be dressed up coming down the staircase. No pajamas,” she explained. “We always dressed up. Elvis never liked that feeling or look of being too relaxed.”

Priscilla continued, “Elvis had this idea (of) always looking good for each other, always making sure that that never lapsed. We cared for each other, loved each other, had fun with each other, but never to get so relaxed that it was kind of sloppy.”

Elvis Presley roared with ‘laughter’ in this Graceland room, and the memory causes Priscilla Presley to smile

Priscilla Presley poses in front of Graceland in Memphis, TN | Mike Brown/Getty Images

At times, Elvis and Priscilla shared their home with other members of the Presley inner circle, family members, and friends. Many areas of the house cause Priscilla to recall happy times living in Graceland. She enjoyed the stables, where she and Elvis rode horses. The pool area, where they gathered with Lisa Marie, and the 14-acre outdoor grounds, where Elvis took family and friends on wild golf cart rides, were favorite areas.

However, there is one room that holds so many happy memories that it causes Priscilla to smile. Per Architectural Digest, it is the dining room where Elvis would have meals and shared many delightful moments.

She and Elvis would gather for meals with a handful of the guys who worked for him. “There was nothing but laughter. So much so, there were times Elvis would be on the floor laughing to tears.”

This hidden item in Graceland’s dining room helped Elvis silently connect with staff

According to the home’s official blog titled “Unseen Graceland,” there are several unique spots fans cannot access on the daily tour. One of these hidden gems is located right in the dining room, the place where Priscilla’s happy memories took place.

“First stop, the dining room. Little did you know that there was a doorbell-type buzzer under the table. So Elvis or whoever was at the head of the table could summon the staff in the kitchen. There were no cords to pull that rang bells in the basement, as we see in Downton Abbey. Pretty fancy stuff for the 70s,” the blog stated.

Graceland’s dining room has black marble flooring, flanked by plush white carpeting. Both corners of the room have curio cabinets full of collectibles. Above the large dining room table is an ornate Italian glass chandelier. Elvis and Priscilla’s wedding china sits atop the table.