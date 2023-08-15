Elvis Presley fans from around the world gather at his Graceland home to remember the day of his death each August.

Graceland’s annual Candlelight Vigil is an event unlike any other and is held at Elvis Presley‘s stately Memphis, Tennessee home. It marks the King of Rock and Roll’s passing and is attended by fans worldwide. However, the Aug. 15 event holds some surprising secrets for fans. Here’s what makes Graceland’s Candlelight Vigil a must for Elvis’ ardent followers.

Side-by-side photos of Graceland’s candlelight vigil and Elvis Presley outside his Memphis, TN home | Carlo Allegri/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Elvis Presley’s Candlelight Vigil began before Graceland opened to the public

On Aug. 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died at Graceland in Memphis. He was upstairs in his private quarters when he was found unresponsive by his fiance, Ginger Alden.

One year after Elvis’ death, fans gathered outside Graceland and held candles to mark his passing quietly and respectfully. But initially, this gathering was modest, with only a few hundred attendees.

Over the years, the Graceland Candlelight Vigil grew in size and significance. Fans from all over the world started coming to Memphis to participate in the event.

The Vigil became an integral part of Elvis Week, a week-long celebration of Elvis’s life and legacy. It includes various activities and events such as concerts, panel discussions, film screenings, and more.

Visiting Elvis Presley’s grave is the cornerstone of the Candlelight Vigil

Graceland’s candlelight vigil is the cornerstone of Elvis Presley week each August at the Memphis mansion | Karen Kasmauski/Corbis via Getty Images

During the Candlelight Vigil, fans gather outside the walls of Graceland, holding lit candles and walking up the driveway to the Meditation Garden, where Elvis, his parents, and other family members are buried. The mood is reportedly solemn as attendees share stories and leave mementos and floral tributes in the garden.

The Vigil typically begins on the evening of Aug. 15. It continues into the early morning of Aug. 16, the anniversary of Elvis’s death.

In recent years, the Graceland Candlelight Vigil has continued to attract thousands of fans, both old and new, who come together to remember and celebrate the life and contributions of Elvis Presley. It has become a significant cultural event that honors the enduring legacy of one of the most iconic figures in music history.

This year’s annual tribute will be even more poignant as it will be the first since Lisa Marie Presley’s untimely death in January 2023. The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley is buried alongside her son Benjamin Keough across from her famous father in the Meditation Garden.

Graceland’s Candlelight Vigil is accessible to all who wish to attend

The Presley family ensures that anyone who wishes to attend Graceland’s Candlelight Vigil can. The event is free to the public.

Graceland provides free candles to those who arrive at the Vigil without their own. However, fans are also encouraged to bring their own for the evening of quiet reflection in memory of Elvis Presley.

Outside Graceland, free entertainment tents are the home geared to Elvis fans and their children. However, this year, there is also a tribute to Lisa Marie Presley from close family friend Jerry Schilling.

Per Graceland’s official site, a celebration of Lisa Marie’s life will be held on Aug. 15 at the Graceland Soundstage, directly across from the home. Schilling will talk about his close relationship with Lisa Marie and the Presley family, and proceeds from the event benefit the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.

It is unclear if any members of the immediate Presley family will attend. Priscilla Presley spoke to fans during the 2022 event.