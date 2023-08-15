Riley Keough reveals she won't stand in the way of Priscilla Presley wishes to be someday laid to rest near her late husband.

Elvis Presley’s eldest granddaughter Riley Keough and ex-wife Priscilla Presley’s personal and professional lives became intertwined after Lisa Marie Presley’s death. As Graceland’s heir, Riley had to make difficult decisions regarding her family legacy. However, one thing is certain. She won’t stand in the way of Priscilla’s burial near the “love of her life” in Graceland’s Meditation Garden.

Priscilla and Elvis Presley photographed during their wedding in 1967 | Keystone/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley’s final resting place became news after Lisa Marie Presley’s death

For years, Priscilla Presley looked after Graceland’s assets for her and Elvis Presley’s only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. She opened the gates to the stately Memphis, TN home in 1982 to generate income to maintain the private residence.

Over 30 years later, Graceland continues to draw interest from Elvis fans worldwide. It is the second most-visited private home in the United States, behind the White House.

Speaking to People Magazine months after her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s January 2023 death, Priscilla expressed her wishes to someday be interred alongside her beloved family members. “Although I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon, it is my family’s and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes,” Priscilla said.

However, Priscilla’s final resting place was reportedly not finalized as she and Riley found themselves in court as they negotiated Lisa Marie Presley’s trust after her death. Initial reports revealed that Prisiclla would not be buried at Graceland. However, Riley set the record straight in a Vanity Fair interview.

“I don’t know why she wouldn’t be buried at Graceland,” Riley explains. “I don’t understand what the drama in the news was about. Yeah. If she wants to be, of course. Sharing Graceland with the world was her idea from the start.”

The Presley family in ‘chaos’ after Lisa Marie Presley’s death, says Riley Keough

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Riley Keough revealed that after her mother, Lisa Marie Presley’s death, the entire Presley family was “in chaos.” Lisa Marie’s unexpected passing required the family to endure a public mourning period and tough decisions regarding the family estate.

“When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives. Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out, and the floor had melted from under us,” Riley said.

She continued, “Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation because it’s complicated. We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had.”

What is Riley Keough’s relationship with Prisiclla Presley like today?

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough photographed at a red carpet event in 2016 | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Despite the turmoil the Presley family has experienced over the past year, Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley’s relationship continues to evolve. However, Riley claims that she and Prisiclla are at a place where she and her grandmother are “happy.”

“Things with Grandma will be happy,” Riley explains. “They’ve never not been happy.”

Riley continues, “There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything will be how it was. She’s a beautiful woman and was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland.”

The Daisy Jones & The Six star says preserving Graceland’s legacy is “very important” to Priscilla. She reveals that “all she wants is to love and protect Graceland, the Presley family, and the legacy. That’s her whole life.”

However, Riley is reflective about her association with the storied property today. “I always had positive and beautiful memories and association with Graceland. Now, a lot of my family’s buried there, so it’s a place of great sadness at this point in my life.”

Elvis Presley, his parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minne Mae Presley, are buried in Graceland’s backyard in the Meditation Garden. Directly across from their graves is the final resting place of Lisa Marie Presley and her son, Benjamin Keough.