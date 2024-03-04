Elvis Presley's girlfriend revealed the King of Rock 'n' Roll had some interesting thoughts about this life and the next. Priscilla Presley shared some similar memories in a famous book.

Elvis Presley‘s girlfriend revealed the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll had some interesting thoughts about this life and the next. She even said that Elvis’ spiritual beliefs influenced how he dressed. Priscilla Presley shared some similar memories in a famous book.

Elvis Presley’s girlfriend said he believed in Jesus and a Hindu saint

Linda Thompson was Elvis’s girlfriend from 1972 to 1976. She was a beauty pageant contestant and a songwriter, penning tunes for Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, and the Backstreet Boys. While the media has a history of ignoring her, she’s an important part of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s life story.

In her 2016 book A Little Thing Called Life, Thompson had a lot to say about Elvis’s spiritual beliefs and practices. “I think at the core of his being, and at the core of his belief, Elvis was a Christian, and he took Jesus as his king,” she wrote. Notably, Jesus is repeatedly called the King of Kings in the New Testament.

However, the “All Shook Up” singer still had an eclectic approach to spirituality. “Elvis did believe in Christ, and he believed in all of Christ’s teachings,” Thompson said. “He also believed in Paramahansa Yogananda, and metaphysical meditation, and was completely nonjudgmental about nearly all other forms of worship. He respected anybody who was looking up to a higher good and trying to be a better human.” For context, Yogananda was a Hindu saint known for writing the book Autobiography of a Yogi.

The singer’s girlfriend mentioned the symbols he wore

Elvis’ approach to mysticism influenced his approach to fashion. “Around his neck Elvis wore a crucifix, as well as a Star of David, a lamb, an Egyptian ankh, and even a little crescent moon and star, to represent Islam,” the songwriter recalled. “In other words, he wore every religious symbol there was on a chain. I once saw someone ask about this. ‘Hey, Elvis, are you confused?’ the guy asked. ‘No, man, I just don’t want to miss heaven on a technicality,’ Elvis said.” That anecdote is a great example of the “I Want You, I Need You, I Love You” singer’s charisma and wit.

Elvis also had an eclectic understanding of the afterlife. He believed that the afterlife could be heaven for some and reincarnation for others. He justified this view with the biblical teaching that God could make everything possible. The “Can’t Help Falling in Love” singer also felt that people of different faiths could go to heaven.

Priscilla Presley said Elvis Presley didn’t think Jesus was the only ‘great master’

Thompson’s recollections mirror those of Priscilla Presley. In her 1985 book Elvis and Me, Priscilla recalls her husband taking an avid interest in religions. He had long, spiritual conversations with his hairdresser, Larry Geller. Geller told Elvis that Jesus was only one of many “great masters” God sent to humanity. Others included the Buddha, Moses, and Muhammad.

Elvis looked to books for guidance. These included the Bible, books on numerology, and books on the 20th-century religious movement called New Thought. He encouraged Priscilla to read these sorts of books as well.

Elvis had a famously heterogeneous approach to music, and he had a heterogeneous approach to his spiritual life as well.