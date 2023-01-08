Eminem Was ‘Terrified’ of His Ex-Wife, Former Bodyguard Claims

For over 25 years, Eminem has been a defining figure in hip-hop. The rapper has broken barriers and earned numerous awards, all while creating songs that endear him to a large, dedicated fan base. Through it all, Eminem has courted controversy, with many of his lyrics receiving backlash from critics. Additionally, he was involved in one of the most contentious celebrity relationships. His romance with his now-former wife, Kim Scott, caused the two plenty of heartache. And according to a former bodyguard, Eminem was “terrified” of Scott.

Eminem and his ex-wife had a contentious relationship

The relationship between Eminem and Kim Scott goes back years, to when the aspiring rapper was only 15 years old and Scott was 13. According to The Things, the two became high school sweethearts, dating for years before welcoming their daughter, Hailie Jade, in 1995. Eminem and Scott tied the knot in 1999, but trouble had already begun brewing, and they divorced in 2001.

Over the ensuing years, Eminem’s music detailed his troubled relationship with Scott. His 2000 tune “Kim” included negative lyrics about Scott, who later claimed the song gave her suicidal thoughts.

However, the two remarried in 2006 before splitting only a few months later. And this time, they would remain separated for good.

What did Eminem’s ex-bodyguard say about the rapper being ‘terrified’ of Kim Scott?

It might seem as though Eminem was in a position of power in the relationship, but a former bodyguard alleges the rapper was afraid of Scott.

Byron Williams, who was part of Eminem’s security team, wrote a book that made shocking claims.

“I saw her throw a lamp at Eminem on a tour bus, knocking him down. Man, he is terrified of her. She is one tough lady and bigger than him,” Williams wrote (via Thrillist).

The former bodyguard made numerous other alarming claims in his book, including that Eminem remained married to Scott only because he was afraid she would take their daughter away from him.

Although Williams’ claims haven’t been substantiated, the couple’s relationship was fraught with tension and stress for years.

The rapper and his ex-wife seem to be in a better place

For a while, it was touch-and-go for Kim Scott, even as Eminem’s fame continued to grow. In a 2007 interview, she admitted the turning point for her was watching him beat up a blowup doll that resembled her on stage, all while singing a song about her.

“Seeing the crowd’s response and everybody cheering, singing the words and laughing, and it just felt like everyone was staring at me,” Scott told Dr. Keith Ablow in an episode of his talk show in 2007 (via People). “I knew that it was about me, and that night I went home, and I tried to commit suicide.”

However, Scott rallied, focusing her energy on her daughter and becoming a successful author. These days, Hailie Jade is an adult with a career as an Instagram influencer. As for Scott and Eminem, there hasn’t been any controversy between the pair in some years. According to The Things, although Eminem isn’t vocal about the status of his relationship with his ex-wife, they appear cordial and respectful of each other for the daughter’s sake.

