Emma Watson surprised quite a few when she decided to sport a hairstyle that was much shorter than what others were accustomed to seeing.

Emma Watson was known for sporting her long hairdo over the course of the Harry Potter movies. But after she said her goodbyes to Hermione Granger, Watson decided to sport a short pixie cut. But initially, not many felt that was a good idea.

Emma Watson once revealed the reaction to her pixie cut

Emma Watson | Jon Furniss/WireImage

Watson once had everyone take notice when she did away with her long locks to sport a shorter hairstyle. It turned out that Watson wanted to cut her hair from an early age, but she couldn’t because of her Harry Potter obligations. Being done with the movie series freed Watson up to tamper with her image a bit more.

“I’ve wanted to do it since I was about 16, and when Harry Potter ended in June, I just needed a change,” Watson once told Marie Claire. “It was quite symbolic for me. It’s very short; it was buzzed at the back and on the sides. And it’s really liberating that I can walk out without thinking about it.”

As soon as Watson cut her hair, a few of her friends or associates confided that they didn’t think it was the best idea. But Watson paid them little mind, feeling pride in her new hairdo. So much so she might not have grown it back if she wasn’t in the movie business.

“I have to for roles. But if I had it my way, I would have just kept it short forever. Of course, men like long hair. There’s no two ways about it. The majority of the boys around me were like, ‘Why did you do that? That’s such an error.’ And I was like, ‘Well, honestly, I don’t really care what you think!’ I’ve never felt so confident as I did with short hair—I felt really good in my own skin,” she said in an interview with Glamour.

Emma Watson had to wear more make-up after shortening her hair

Because Watson’s short hair revealed a bit more of her face, the Beauty and the Beast star became more experienced with using make-up.

“I’m more experimental make-up. There’s no way to hide when you have short hair. You really have to go for it,” she once said in an interview with Styleist (via Contact Music).

Watson gave a little insight into what kind of make-up she uses, asserting that she traditionally gravitates towards the same trusted products.

“I’m a creature of habit. I like to find what works and keep buying it. I like a bronzer or blush because I am so pale and English,” she said.

She also talked about the types of eyelashes she used to help enhance her appearance.

“I’m big into Twiggy, so I do bottom lashes and top lashes. This is really cool because it is specifically designed to get that look,” she said.

However, Watson wasn’t looking for the typical Hollywood look. She might’ve been fine dabbling in make-up every now and then, but she wasn’t striving for perfection.

“I do worry about the expectation to look a certain way. I find LA quite scary because of that – all those young people having plastic surgery. But the thing is, I don’t want to look like everyone else,” she said. “I don’t have perfect teeth, I’m not stick thin. I want to be the person who feels great in her body and can say that she loves it and doesn’t want to change anything.”’

Emma Watson hated her hairstyle in the first few ‘Harry Potter’ films

The hairstyle she liked the least was perhaps one of Watson’s most well-known. In her first film The Sorcerer’s Stone, a very young Watson’s hair was not only long, but frizzy. And it was something Watson couldn’t help notice when reflecting on her first feature ever.

“When I see the images again from the first Harry Potter I immediately think how bad my hair was,” she once told Vogue Italy (via MTV News).