Everything We Know About Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Dog, Orla – and All of Their Other Royal Pets

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a dog named Orla, and she’s not the first family pet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have owned. Here’s what we know about Orla, and William and Kate’s other royal pets.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a dog named Lupo

For nine years, Prince William and Kate Middleton had a male English Cocker Spaniel named Lupo. He helped raise the profile of his breed in the United Kingdom by The Kennel Club after appearing in one of the first official photographs of William and Kate’s son, Prince George.

Lupo was bred from Ella, a dog owned by Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton. He was born just before Christmas 2011 and was given to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The dog was named Lupo after the Italian word for wolf and the Latin word lupus. Kate also named the pet after the family of her paternal great-grandmother, Olive Christiana Middleton (née Lupton). The Lupton family crest features wolves.

In November 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed on Instagram that Lupo died, although they did not disclose his cause of death.

“Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away,” they captioned a photo of the beloved pup. “He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a new dog named Orla

Daily Mail reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton got a new dog before Ludo died. They got the dog, another black cocker spaniel, from the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger brother, James Middleton.

“The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted,” a friend of the family said in January 2021. “They were devastated when Lupo passed away. It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy.”

People reported that the new dog’s name is Orla, a Celtic name meaning “golden princess.” Orla appeared with William and Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, in a portrait for her 7th birthday.

The Duke of Cambridge inherited Queen Elizabeth’s love of canines

It’s no mystery where Prince William got his love of dogs from – his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, famously pampers her beloved corgis. Her Majesty’s love of the breed is so well-known that her Platinum Jubilee festivities included a corgi made of flowers for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Although Queen Elizabeth has had dozens of pet dogs over the years, she currently has four: two corgis, one dorgi (a mix between a corgi and dachshund), and a cocker spaniel (per Woman & Home).

The royal canines even have their own room at Buckingham Palace. They follow a special diet, including meals prepared by chefs, and each dog has its own menu.

