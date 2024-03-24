Several neports suggest Jerry Seinfeld is now a billionaire, a title he has been close to for years. His staff denies the report, though.

Jerry Seinfeld has spent decades in front of the camera. He rose to fame in the 1990s for Seinfeld and never left the spotlight. Decades after the finale aired, the comedian managed to use the show’s success to fund his bank account and his future career. Now, he might have joined an elite group of men and women. According to reports, Jerry Seinfeld has officially become a billionaire.

Jerry Seinfeld is officially a billionaire, maybe

Jerry Seinfeld might be a billionaire, although his team refuses to admit to that. Seinfeld’s net worth has hovered close to the $1 billion mark for several years, but financial experts now theorize that he has just pushed things over the top.

Jerry Seinfeld | Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

According to analysis by Bloomberg, a syndication deal and the sale of streaming rights to Netflix might have pushed the comedian over the top, turning him into a billionaire. While Bloomberg seems pretty certain that their numbers are correct, Seinfeld’s staff insist the assessment is “inaccurate,” although a staffer declined to elaborate further.

Whether Seinfeld is or is not a billionaire officially, he is certainly not hurting for cash, and it doesn’t look like he’ll find himself in a difficult financial situation ever. He owns a portfolio of properties, has plenty of current work, and continues to cash checks for Seinfeld and several other notable TV projects.

There are other members of the ‘Seinfeld’ team who are incredibly wealthy, too

While Jerry Seinfeld recently became a billionaire, there is rumors that one of his co-stars was already a club member. Julia Louis-Dreyfus has made a lot of money on TV. After all, she is one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. She also inherited a fortune. Louis-Dreyfus’ father owned and operated a shipping business worth billions. While Louis-Dreyfus has never revealed her actual net worth, she reportedly split the multi-billion dollar business with her family upon her father’s death in 2016. She is believed to be a billionaire.

Jerry Seinfeld and Julia Louis-Dreyfus from the show ‘Seinfeld’ in 1997 | Getty Images

Seinfeld’s co-creator, Larry David, is pretty wealthy, too, but he is apparently not yet a billionaire. David has a net worth of around $450 million. According to Market Watch, he’d have much more in his bank account if not for his divorce from Laurie David.

Larry and Laurie David were married from 1993 until 2007. The details of their divorce settlement have never been made public, but David has reported that half of his worth went to her when their marriage ended. Before they called it quits, the duo welcomed two children together. Cazzie David was born in 1996. Romy David was born four years later.

Larry David has gone on to remarry. He tied the knot in 2020 with Ashley Underwood. She is three decades his junior. Laurie David has not remarried.