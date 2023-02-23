Fatherhood Changed J Balvin’s Design Perspective and ‘It’s Pretty Cool,’ He Says [Exclusive]

Recording artist and fashion designer, J Balvin said becoming a father changed his perspective on design.

In an exclusive interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about his Miller Lite partnership, Balvin said he’s looking forward to expanding his design collection alongside his growing toddler son, Rio.

“It would be cool to have a kids’ show now that I know all those baby songs,” he said. “Your perspective also changes and it’s pretty cool. It’s cool to see how you can have an impact on kids’ events.”

J Balvin teased a potential kids’ shoe line

Balvin previously said that he wasn’t going to change his style after becoming a father. Instead, he’s introducing his style not only to Rio but creating his unique style for all kids. He plans to add a kids’ line to adult shoes and slide designs. “You’ll see the next ones, you’ll flip,” he teased.

J Balvin | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics

His perspective on design, but also becoming a father was something that changed slowly for him. “It changed slowly, it’s not like mom,” he said. “Mom was there from the beginning. But it helps that you be humble in different ways. It helps to not be selfish.”

“And as they get bigger and bigger, you start thinking less about yourself,” he said.

Balvin joked about bracing himself for the “terrible twos” but looks forward to watching his son grow. “He says papa and gracias,” Balvin said about some of the words Rio can now say. He’s also making sure Rio learns both English and Spanish so he will be bilingual.

Where does J Balvin find design inspiration?

Music and art have always played a big role in how Balvin designs. “I love music. I love fashion and also architecture,” he explained. “So to me, all of them are more ways to express yourself. It’s something that I really enjoy putting my DNA on any project that I have. And I’m always involved, really involved in it. It’s not like they just bring me this and that. I’m always checking the details and, you know, try to always try to represent our brand and our culture.”

Save the date! See you February 17th for a mind-blowing VR experience show with @iHeartRadio and @MetaHorizon Worlds. Watch it on iHeartRadio’s FB + IG or in VR. #iHeartJBalvin RSVP now: link in bio pic.twitter.com/tvLY36R4J7 — J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) February 10, 2023

He draws his inspiration from many sources. “It just depends on the mood,” he said. “Life itself has all kinds of moods and moments. So I would say I get my inspiration from life and energy.”

J Balvin talks about his partnership with Miller Lite

Balvin did some design work for Miller Lite in the past and he is currently teaming up with the brand to help Latino business owners through their continued work with Accion Opportunity Fund.

The current partnership is called J Balvin’s Tab where Balvin and Miller Lite will pick up lucky fans’ tab when they visit www.millerlite.com/jbalvin.

Río, mi hijo, mi amigo, siempre recordándome

dónde enfocarme. pic.twitter.com/9DeHiArX6a — J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) June 1, 2022

Starting March 1st – April 30th, Miller Lite and J Balvin will be giving away up to 10,000 beers per week as well as the chance to win other prizes like signed merch. Miller Lite is bringing back the Balvin-inspired limited-edition pints, plus Miller Lite will donate a portion of proceeds from the limited-edition pints purchased during the program, up to $150,000, to Accion Opportunity Fund.

Balvin said this partnership hits home. “Growing up in the community, it’s like family,” he said. “So giving back to them in any way I can is amazing.”