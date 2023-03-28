‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Part 2: New Photos, Trailer Hint at Future of Kate and Tully’s Friendship

Firefly Lane girls forever. The final episodes of Netflix’s Firefly Lane, which stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as long-time besties Tully and Kate, are coming to the streamer on April 27. And while we don’t know for sure how their story ends, a just-released trailer and photos offer some hints about what’s in store for the pair in the last seven episodes.

Tully is in Antarctica in the ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Part 2 trailer

The first half of Firefly Lane’s second season was all about the breakdown of Kate (Chalke) and Tully’s (Heigl) decades-long friendship. The two had a massive blow-up after Tully was involved in a car accident with Kate’s teenage daughter Marah (Yael Yurman). That led to Kate cutting Tully out of her life, seemingly for good.

Then, in the part 1 finale, Kate learned she had breast cancer. Her first instinct was to reach out to her old friend. But Kate had just left for a reporting trip in Antarctica that would take her off the grid for the next several months. The trailer (via YouTube) for Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 opens with Tully holed up in a polar research station. She opens up to another woman about losing her best friend. The woman assumes Tully’s friend has died. She quickly corrects her.

“We just stopped speaking,” Tully says. “She’s actually probably great.”

Kate and Tully will reunite after Kate’s cancer diagnosis

(L-R) Sarah Chalke as Kate and Katherine Heigl as Tully in ‘Firefly Lane’ | Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2023

Of course, Kate is far from great, as viewers know. Johnny (Ben Lawson) and Marah are fussing over her following her cancer diagnosis, while Kate tries to convince them that she’s fine.

“Have you thought about reaching out to Tully?” Kate’s mother Margie (Chelah Horsdal) later asks her. “You might need a friend.”

Kate does eventually call Tully, and the two old friends do reconnect.

“What took you so long?” Kate asks when Tully walks into her bedroom. Photos from upcoming episodes also show Kate (with short hair, presumably due to chemo) curled up on the couch with Tully.

The last ‘Firefly Lane’ episodes will fill in the blanks in Kate and Tully’s story

(L-R) Katherine Heigl as Tully, Ben Lawson as Johnny, Sarah Chalke as Kate, and Brendan Taylor as Mutt in ‘Firefly Lane’ | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

The last batch of Firefly Lane episodes will also fill in some of the blanks in Kate and Tully’s story. The teaser shows Kate’s British boyfriend proposing to her in front of a group that includes her future husband Johnny. It also looks like Tully’s relationship with Danny (Ignacio Serricchio) will be explored in more detail. Plus, we’ll see Kate and Johnny tie the knot for the first time as well as what looks like the couple’s second wedding, which was hinted at in a post-credits teaser at the end of season 2 episode 9.

Through everything, Tully, Kate, and everyone around them will have to cope with life’s curveballs.

“That’s the thing about big life changes. You don’t get to choose when they happen,” Johnny says to Marah in the trailer. “You just have to hold on tight to the people you love and make your way through it.”

Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 premieres April 27 on Netflix.

