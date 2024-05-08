'The Bachelor' Alum, Ben Higgins, says Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's marriage started to unravel after her visit to Indiana. They argued over cornfields and farmland.

The Golden Bachelor couple Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner announced their plans to divorce in early April. The announcement came just three months after the duo said “I do” in front of millions during a televised ceremony.

The couple insisted a logistical problem caused the end of their romance. Not everyone believes that. Since the announcement, rumors have swirled. The Bachelor alum Ben Higgins said he heard Nist and Turner’s relationship began to unravel after she suggested cornfields and farmlands in Indiana could be turned into prime real estate.

Why is the first-ever golden couple getting divorced?

In early April, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner sat down on Good Morning America and shared some big news with the world. The couple revealed they were divorcing after just three months as husband and wife. Nist and Turner insisted that after months of trying to agree on a good home base, they had decided neither really wanted to leave their homes and their families.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist | John & Joseph Photography/Disney via Getty Images

Since Turner was unwilling to move to New Jersey, and Nist wasn’t interested in setting down roots in Indiana, they decided to end their marriage. Fans believed there was more to the story from the start. Several comments Turner made during their marriage have ignited rumors about the real reason for the couple’s split. Now, Ben Higgins is adding to the rumor mill.

Ben Higgins claims an argument over farmland ended Theresa and Gerry’s romance

While Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner insisted that their commitment to their families and disinterest in moving ultimately led to the demise of their marriage, a Bachelor alum insists that there is more to the story. In an episode of Almost Famous, a podcast dedicated to the dating show franchise, Ben Higgins claimed that he heard a rumor about the real reason Nist and Turner ended their marriage.

Higgins claims an insider told him that during a visit to Indiana, Nist commented on developing the vast farmlands and cornfields they were driving by. Higgins alleges that Nist suggested building resorts and apartment buildings, which bothered Turner, an Indiana native. The dating competition alum says the couple realized they had inherently different views on the world from that one interaction. Apparently, the disagreement signaled the beginning of the end. Nist still resides in New Jersey, while Turner has remained at his Indiana lakehouse.

Higgins wanted to make it abundantly clear that the story he was sharing was a rumor, and he had no concrete evidence to support his claims. He also refused to name his source. His co-host, Ashley Iaconetti, wondered if Higgins was making up the entire thing. Fellow Bachelor alum Chris Soules vouched for Higgins. While Soules didn’t hear the same rumor, the Iowa native said he could see how it might have happened that way.

Does Ben Higgins know the golden couple?

Ben Higgins | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ben Higgins does not appear to have a direct connection to Nist or Turner. He is well-versed in dating competitions, though. Higgins rose to fame in 2015 when he appeared on The Bachelorette. Higgins was the second runner-up during Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season. Bristowe ultimately picked Shawn Booth as the winner of her season, but the duo never married.

Higgins became the lead on The Bachelor the following season. While he became engaged to Lauren Bushnell at the end of his season, the couple parted ways a year later. Higgins has since moved on and is happily married.