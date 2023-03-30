The Fleetwood Mac Song Christine McVie Wrote About Another Deceased Musician

The music of Fleetwood Mac hasn’t only had a profound impact on the band members and their fans. Like all art, it also reflects the inner lives of those who created it. And in the case of one song written by the late Christine McVie, she sought to pay tribute to her personal relationship with another musician who died in the early 1980s due to a tragic accident.

Christine McVie wasn’t part of Fleetwood Mac’s original line-up

Although not part of the original Fleetwood Mac line-up, McVie soon became an integral part of the band. She initially sat in as a session musician for the band’s second album, 1968’s Mr. Wonderful. But after marrying the band’s bass guitarist John McVie that same year, she left her previous band, Chicken Shack, in 1969 and became a full member of Fleetwood Mac in 1970.

Christine McVie stayed with the band until the mid-to-late 1990s. But Fleetwood Mac’s line-up frequently changed over the years. In fact, two of its most well-known members, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, didn’t even join the band until 1975. Fleetwood Mac was initially founded by drummer Mick Fleetwood and guitarists/vocalists Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer.

Christine McVie based ‘Hold Me’ on a personal relationship

McVie wrote many hit songs for Fleetwood Mac during her nearly three decades with the band. These include fan-favorite tracks such as “Don’t Stop,” “Songbird,” “Little Lies,” and “You Make Loving Fun.” But she also co-wrote the 1982 single “Hold Me” with singer-songwriter Robbie Patton for the Mirage album. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, it reached number 4 on the charts.

McVie was reportedly inspired to write the song about her relationship with Dennis Wilson, according to SongFacts. She dated Wilson — who was a co-founder of the Beach Boys — after she split from John McVie. However, the pair broke up in 1981, and he died in a drowning accident in 1983. On “Hold Me,” she shares lead vocals with Buckingham.

Fans and the band are still mourning Christine McVie’s death

Fleetwood Mac and its fans were shocked to learn of McVie’s death in November 2022 at the age of 79. And the band still isn’t quite sure where it stands now. Rumors of a reunion were circulating as recently as 2021, but now that seems very unlikely.

“I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris,” band member Fleetwood told Consequence of Sound in 2023. I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

Only time will tell what the future holds for Fleetwood Mac. But rest assured, fans will be watching to see if the band ever truly gets back together following McVie’s tragic death.